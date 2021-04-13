'Rocks vanquish Vikes with 10-goal outburst

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer scored early and often and ran over Grand Island Northwest 10-1 on Monday at home in the Shamrocks most offensive performance of the season.
SCC had six different goal scorers led by sophomore Libbie Brezenski notching a hat trick and increasing her team high total to nine on the season.
She was part of a Shamrock attack that put nine in the back of the net before halftime. Northwest also created a first half goal, but with a strong wind aided Scotus, the Vikings were mostly chasing the Shamrocks up and down the field for the first 40 minutes. Northwest couldn't generate its own offensive threats with the win in its favor after halftime.
SCC was back on the pitch Tuesday at Kearney Catholic. Check our website (ColumbusTelegram.com) and a future issue for scores and details.
"They were ready to play. It's fun to see when they're all excited to come out and be on the field," coach Kristie Brezenski said. "They had fun today."
Scotus goal scorers, following Libbie Brezenski included seniors Kamryn Chohon and Camille Pelan with two apiece, one each for juniors Halle Langan and Kate Maguire and one for sophomore Maysa Kuhl.
Brezenski had two of hers in the first half and the lone goal in the second.
Scotus played twice on Friday in Council Bluffs, splitting matches separated by about an hour. The Shamrocks also had Prom on Saturday. A long weekend of competition and revelry had Brezenski anxious to see how her team would respond.
"Our defense, especially Kate Maguire and Ava Kuhl, they kept (Northwest) at bay. Anything they got in the back started a build up for us to score. It all started from the defense," coach Brezenski said. "Our touches are getting a little faster, but we need to keep improving. In order to play better teams, we have to get faster, still."
Scotus has had fewer opportunities to do that. A rematch with Lakeview a few days after the Shamrock Invite was canceled due to rain. Last week's match against Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic suffered the same fate. However, Scotus will get that one back Thursday at home.
The Shamrocks improved to 4-3 with the win and have seven games, counting Tuesday in Kearney, remaining on the schedule.
"Winning (10-1) was a lot of fun. It was nice to see them smile," Brezenski said. "It was fun to see the girls take another step up today."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.