'Rocks vanquish Vikes with 10-goal outburst

Scotus played twice on Friday in Council Bluffs, splitting matches separated by about an hour. The Shamrocks also had Prom on Saturday. A long weekend of competition and revelry had Brezenski anxious to see how her team would respond.

"Our defense, especially Kate Maguire and Ava Kuhl, they kept (Northwest) at bay. Anything they got in the back started a build up for us to score. It all started from the defense," coach Brezenski said. "Our touches are getting a little faster, but we need to keep improving. In order to play better teams, we have to get faster, still."

Scotus has had fewer opportunities to do that. A rematch with Lakeview a few days after the Shamrock Invite was canceled due to rain. Last week's match against Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic suffered the same fate. However, Scotus will get that one back Thursday at home.

The Shamrocks improved to 4-3 with the win and have seven games, counting Tuesday in Kearney, remaining on the schedule.

"Winning (10-1) was a lot of fun. It was nice to see them smile," Brezenski said. "It was fun to see the girls take another step up today."

