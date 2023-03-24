The Discoverers erased an early 1-0 deficit in Tuesday's season opener at Grand Island. In Thursday's home opener against Lincoln High, Columbus was in another tight match.

After a Links own goal in the eighth minute made it 1-0, Lincoln High answered with an equalizer in the 47th minute from senior Josh Martinez.

The game entered the final 10 minutes still even at one goal apiece. Discoverers sophomore Savieon Rodriguez, whose shot in the first half led to the first tally, found space on the right wing after Kay Ortiz controlled a loose ball in the box and connected with the sophomore on a short pass.

Rodriguez fired a shot inside into the bottom left corner for the match-winner in the 75th minute.

"Obviously it's good to win and again another quality opponent. We're really fortunate to be 2-0. I didn't think we played our best (today), but that's probably because of them," Columbus head coach John Arlt said. "We learned some stuff about ourselves. Pressure, we didn't handle it well (tonight) so we have to work on that. We found a couple things that might work later on in the season, so we'll keep working on that too."

Rodriguez created the opening goal of the match on a shot from the left wing. The shot slipped past Links goalkeeper Makai Bergt and was rolling toward an empty net.

Lincoln High defender Keegan Thompson shot the clearance off the inside post with the assistant referee deeming it a goal with the ball crossing the goal line.

"The first one just tried to place it far corner and it just ended up in the back of the net and the second one, I just had the ball noticed no one was in front me, looked up, saw the open net and placed it there," Rodriguez said.

It was the second straight game-winning goal for Rodriguez after scoring the lone goal of the second half against the Islanders. After scoring three goals in a reserve role last season, Rodriguez has two in two matches.

"I'm starting this year, so up top just expecting to score quite a few goals to help my team out. That's my job," Rodriguez said. "Just score goals, make good runs, cause some trouble for the other team."

Columbus controlled possession for the majority of the first half, thwarting any dangerous Lincoln High chances.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Columbus junior Marcus Beltran shot a clearance off teammate Tanner Esch ricocheting the ball backwards and landing on the feet of Martinez. The Links forward slotted the ball past a sliding Connor Kallweit.

"We didn't clear the ball when we had a chance. I think we're playing sloppy, but part of that is Lincoln High. We did a poor job of controlling and passing," Arlt said. "It was not our best (tonight), so we need to be better at that. I think that's where their goal came from. Credit to them putting pressure on and they got a good look."

The Discoverers improved to 2-0 for the second straight year. They'll be back on the field Monday against Lincoln North Star to begin a three-game week.

Arlt said they're not playing their best soccer right now, but he said he's been encouraged by the team being able to win two games under those circumstances.

"Just find a way to continue on, never give up, keep pressing for the ball, keep making our runs, trying our hardest," Rodriguez said.

Lakeview soccer at GINW

The Vikings traveled for their first road game of the season Thursday against Grand Island Northwest, a state qualifier last year.

Lakeview boys suffered a 9-0 defeat as Vikings senior Caden Keller netted four goals and senior Peyton Atwood posted a hat trick.

Evan Line and Mason Hobza split time in goal for Lakeview. Line recorded five saves in his second game of the season. Hobza stopped three shots in his first game action.

The Lakeview girls were mercy ruled 10-0 for the second game in a row as Northwest featured three players who scored hat tricks in senior Lexie Lilienthal and sophomores Evie Keller and Guadalupe Sanchez.

Both Lakeview teams fell to 0-2 and will play at Waverly on Saturday. The Viking boys are 1-1 after a 1-0 win over Elkhorn North on Thursday. Waverly girls are also 1-1 with a win over Blair and a loss to Elkhorn North.