Rough return to Highlands for CHS golf

Columbus High golf was back in Lincoln and back at the same course as just a few days earlier when the Discoverers took part in the Lincoln Southwest Invite on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, though it was the third time at the course this season overall, Columbus struggled to shoot well despite that course knowledge.

CHS put together a total of 378 and were 13th out of 18 teams.

Brock Kuhlman shot an 82, Brody Mickey scored a 95, Emmit McMeekin carded a 96, Hogan Kriech put together a 105 and Tyson Weber shot 108. Hellman (first name not included) of Omaha Westside won the medalist award on a round of 70.

"It was a rough day all around. With this being the third time the varsity has played at Highlands, I thought we would be comfortable and play well. But we shot 35 shots worse on the same course as five days earlier," coach Brady Vancura said. "I think a lot of the guys allowed the wind to bother them. We will have to be able to make that adjustment to lowering our ball flight when playing the wind."