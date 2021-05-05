Rough return to Highlands for CHS golf

Columbus High golf was back in Lincoln and back at the same course as just a few days earlier when the Discoverers took part in the Lincoln Southwest Invite on Tuesday.
Unfortunately, though it was the third time at the course this season overall, Columbus struggled to shoot well despite that course knowledge.
CHS put together a total of 378 and were 13th out of 18 teams.
Brock Kuhlman shot an 82, Brody Mickey scored a 95, Emmit McMeekin carded a 96, Hogan Kriech put together a 105 and Tyson Weber shot 108. Hellman (first name not included) of Omaha Westside won the medalist award on a round of 70.
"It was a rough day all around. With this being the third time the varsity has played at Highlands, I thought we would be comfortable and play well. But we shot 35 shots worse on the same course as five days earlier," coach Brady Vancura said. "I think a lot of the guys allowed the wind to bother them. We will have to be able to make that adjustment to lowering our ball flight when playing the wind."
Vancura also mentioned that the Highlands has much larger greens than what Columbus practices on at Elks Country Club. And while the Discoverers stubbed their toes on this occasion, they'll have another chance to use their experiences at the course to pay off. Columbus and six other teams play the district tournament at Highlands on May 17.
"We will get the chance to master (the greens) when it matters most in two weeks," Vancura said. "There shouldn't be any surprises for us out there."
Kuhlman fifth in Lincoln
Columbus took part in one of its largest tournaments of the season on April 29 when the Discoverers traveled to Lincoln and competed at the Capital City Invite in an event that included 23 other programs.
CHS golfed in the Highlands Division and was fourth out of 10 on a total of 343.
Brock Kuhlman led the way when he shot 78 and tied for third. He was awarded the fifth-place medal after a scorecard playoff. Brody Mickey carded an 82, tied for ninth and was awarded 10th. Emmit McMeekin put together a 91, Hogan Kriech had a 92 and Tyson Weber scored 93.
North Platte and Beatrice tied for the team win on a 330-stroke total. Peppmuller (first name not included) of Lincoln Northeast was the Highlands champion on a round of 72.
"Brock had a rollercoaster round today. He shot 34 on the front nine before the wind picked up and then 44 on the back. Overall, a solid score. But after nine holes I know he wanted that special round and maybe pressured himself on the back nine a little bit," coach Brady Vancura said. "Brody received his first medal today and had his second consecutive top-15 finish. He is starting to get comfortable in tournaments after playing baseball the last two years."