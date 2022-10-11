Sarah Lasso ends golf career with state silver medal

Discoverers senior Sarah Lasso etched her name into the history books Tuesday, claiming a silver medal Tuesday at the NSAA Class A Girls Golf Championship at Norfolk Country Club in Norfolk.

Lasso saved her best golf for last, shooting a 74 on Tuesday with a 37 on both the front and back nines. She finished the final round with three birdies and 10 pars, shaving off six strokes from her first-round 80.

"It's beyond exciting," Lasso said. "It's a sense of pride because I've put in a lot of work and a lot of time and yes there were a lot of tears and frustration, but I'm so glad it paid off (today), especially (today) of all days in the state championship. I'm so glad it paid off."

Lasso finished just three strokes back of Lincoln Pius X senior Nicole Kolbas, who claimed her third state title. The silver medal is the second-highest finisher Columbus High has ever had at a girls golf state tournament. Cathy Curry claimed the state title in 1975.

"It's pretty exciting. It was just watching Sarah (Lasso) at her best (today)," Robertson said. "I kind of made the comment on the last hole before she teed off, this is why you put in all that time and all that energy and all those heartbreaks and misses. When things don't go right, you just keep working. That's what she's done and she is a state runner-up."

Lasso said everything was working, from the drives to her short game to putting to poach shots.

The senior concluded her high school golfing career with her third state medal. Lasso claimed 15th in 2020, tied for sixth and 2021 and tied for second this year.

"My freshman year, I never would've even thought I would be playing college golf. I didn't think I would even be competitive and be able to compete with the top players," Lasso said. "I just worked hard. I kept at it. I kept at it every single tournament. I gave it my all and I'm just so happy and so proud of myself."

Robertson described the legacy that Lasso is leaving behind.

"Her legacy is what hard-work will do and that's all it is to it. She was a novice," Robertson said. "Her freshman year, had never competed in a golf meet, had never really touched a club before the summer of her freshman year. It's just been a dedication to practice, to work. That's her legacy. She outworked people and that's what she did."

Columbus maintained its standing on the team leaderboard finishing in eighth place. The Discoverers shot a 751, only carding one more stroke on Tuesday. Robertson said she was very excited with the strong finish.

"We went into the day in eighth and it was great not to back up," she said. "We kind of had a big gap shakeup, but the girls played very well despite a few challenges with the wind."

Molly Goc completed her freshman season with a 29th-place finish at state with a 182. Jersey Odgaard tied for 47th with a 195. After shooting a 100 on Monday, the sophomore shot a 95 in the final round.

Anna Massman and Elizabeth Mowrey ended the tournament with a 220 and 250, respectively. Massman completed her high school golf career with a state appearance in Norfolk. Mowrey will look to return next year in Norfolk.

"Molly (Goc) as a freshman, we're excited to see what her future is going to bring. Jersey (Odgaard) brought it down another five shots, so she's back on track," Robertson said. "Liz Mowrey and Anna Massman, it was probably a very neat experience for both of them to play, taking it in and having the opportunity to play at state."

Patience, persistence and being present was what Robertson preached to her golfers all season. Those three traits paid dividends in the end.

"I really feel that radiated through the season. You can just tell when things are going well, they tried to stay patient and be in the moment, especially Sarah (Lasso) today," Robertson said. "We kept saying stay present, stay present. I think when you have those three words kind of constantly reminding them. They showed patience. They showed persistence and then again staying in the moment. It was just a fun season."