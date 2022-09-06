Sarah Lasso, Hannah Kitt win bronze medals

Columbus High senior Sarah Lasso and Lakeview senior Hannah Kitt claimed bronze medals at their respective tournaments on Friday. Lasso was the bronze medalist at the Grand Island Invite and Kitt placed third at the York Invite.

Lasso shot a 72, which tied North Platte's Karsen Morrison for the second-lowest score of the day. The senior lost on a scorecard tiebreaker. Grand Island's Hailey Kenkel won on her home course with a 70.

As a team, the Discoverers placed fifth with a score of 370. Freshman Molly Goc finished three strokes of a medal with an 87. Jersey Odgaard scored a 92. Dezi Dugan-Johnson and Ella May Shevlin finished the round with a 119 and 129, respectively.

In Friday's York Invite, Kitt completed the tournament shooting an 85. The Lady Vike finished just two strokes back of the gold medalist Olivia Ottman of Grand Island Northwest. Waverly's Tia Phaisan was the silver medalist scoring an 84.

Lakeview placed fourth shooting a 420. Northwest's team score of 385 was the best score among the 10 teams.

Ali Mueller placed 17th, missing out on a medal by two strokes. She finished with a 109. Her teammate, freshman Tatiana Henke, matched Mueller's 109. Grace Berkeland and was 22nd with a 117 and Evie Hatcher tied for 23rd with a 118.

On Aug. 30, Columbus High competed at the Lincoln Pius X shootout at Woodland Hills Golf Course. Lasso placed fifth with a score of 76. She finished seven strokes back of the winner, Omaha Marian's Madison Murnan.

The Discoverers shot 369 as a team for 10th place. Lincoln Southwest won the tournament with a 303.

Goc posted an 88, Odgaard finished the round with a 97 and Anna Massman ended the day with a 103.

Columbus will compete in Lincoln on Thursday at Holmes Golf Course. Lakeview will hosts its home invite at Quail Run Golf Course on Thursday.