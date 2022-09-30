Sarah Lasso medals at HAC Championship in final meet before districts

Columbus High girls golf returned to Norfolk Country Club for the third time this season Thursday in the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship.

Sarah Lasso, in her final conference tournament, earned a ninth-place medal shooting an 85. Lasso finished the regular season with medals in all seven tournaments finishing no lower than 10th.

Lincoln East's Elly Honnens won the conference title shooting a 77. Lincoln Southwest's Tatum Terwilliger and Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas tied for second with a 78.

The Discoverers finished in fourth place with a team score of 388. Molly Goc finished four strokes back of a medal, ending the day with a 97. Jersey Odgaard placed 24th with a 99. Elizabeth Mowrey carded a 107 and Anna Massman concluded the tournament with a 114.

Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest tied for the lowest scores of 329.

Columbus High will take the course Monday at Elks Country Club for the Class A-2 District Tournament. Competing alongside the Discoverers will be Grand Island, Gretna, Millard North, Millard West, Omaha Central, Omaha Northwest, Omaha South and Omaha Westview.

The Discoverers will look to qualify as a team for the second straight year. Lasso will look to punch her third straight ticket to state.