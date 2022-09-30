 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sarah Lasso medals at HAC Championship in final meet before districts

  • Updated
  • 0
Sarah Lasso

Columbus High senior Sarah Lasso chips a shout out of the bunk on Sept. 14 in Norfolk. Lasso earned a ninth-place medal at Thursday's HAC Championship in Norfolk.

Columbus High girls golf returned to Norfolk Country Club for the third time this season Thursday in the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship.

Sarah Lasso, in her final conference tournament, earned a ninth-place medal shooting an 85. Lasso finished the regular season with medals in all seven tournaments finishing no lower than 10th.

Lincoln East's Elly Honnens won the conference title shooting a 77. Lincoln Southwest's Tatum Terwilliger and Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas tied for second with a 78.

The Discoverers finished in fourth place with a team score of 388. Molly Goc finished four strokes back of a medal, ending the day with a 97. Jersey Odgaard placed 24th with a 99. Elizabeth Mowrey carded a 107 and Anna Massman concluded the tournament with a 114.

Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest tied for the lowest scores of 329.

People are also reading…

Columbus High will take the course Monday at Elks Country Club for the Class A-2 District Tournament. Competing alongside the Discoverers will be Grand Island, Gretna, Millard North, Millard West, Omaha Central, Omaha Northwest, Omaha South and Omaha Westview.

The Discoverers will look to qualify as a team for the second straight year. Lasso will look to punch her third straight ticket to state.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News