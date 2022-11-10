Sarah Lasso's hard work pays off as she signs with UNO

Entering high school, Sarah Lasso never picked up a golf club. The Discoverers girls golfer continued working to improve her game during her four-year career, steadily rising to be among the best high school golfers in the state.

Three state medals later, including earning state runner-up in October, Lasso signed her letter of intent to play Division I golf at Nebraska-Omaha on Wednesday.

"There's just so many emotions. I never in a million years thought I would be right here, I would be signing with a D-I school," Lasso said. "I would have never thought in a million years. I've only played golf for four years and I feel like I've known it my whole life. It's just amazing."

Lasso said UNO's interest in her intensified following the state tournament. The senior shot a two-day score of 154, finishing just three strokes behind Lincoln Pius X and Indiana commit Nicole Kolbas.

"I think a couple days and maybe even a week later, UNO contacted me and I ran to my mom's room and was like, 'Oh my God. Look at this. UNO emailed me,'" she said. "Of course, the college is a great fit."

In a statement, Mavericks women's golf head coach Seth Porter said, "Sarah (Lasso) had a great high school and junior career in Nebraska. She finished second at the 2022 Class A state tournament behind a girl going to a Big Ten school. We are looking forward to helping her expand her golf game and compete in the Summit League."

Discoverers head coach Anne Robertson said she's excited for Lasso. In her 25 years coaching, Robertson said that Lasso is her third D-I golfer.

"She's (Lasso) definitely ready for it. I think if anybody can handle college golf, it's this one," Robertson said. "Her work ethic, her drive, it's going to be nothing but success for her as a Maverick. I'm glad they got her and I think they're lucky to have her."

Lasso earned three state medals. She placed 15th as a sophomore in 2020 shooting a 174. In 2021, Lasso shaved her state score by 19 strokes carding a 155, tying for sixth place.

The senior scored a first-round state score of 80, which put her in a tie for fifth entering the final round. On Oct. 11, Lasso tied for the lowest score in the field shooting a 74 putting her on the cusp of winning state gold.

During her Columbus High career, Lasso was named to the All-Heartland Athletic Conference team three times and earned two All Super-State honors by the Nebraska Coaches Association.

"I just don't think anybody understands how many nights, how many days I've spent giving my full attention to golf," Lasso said. "All those summers I practiced, all of those days in the season I've done the extra mile. I wouldn't give it anything away."

Robertson said the Lasso's commitment to improving her game is what's impressed her the most.

"It's that internal push, wanting to maybe make her own path in something. I don't know what sport allows you to really do that other than golf," Robertson said. "Yes, you have a team, but you can improve how ever much you want. She really just grabbed on with both hands and just went down that path of I want to be the best I can do. I think she can still get better.

"I think there was times this winter that she had that little lull with her scores. She was working on things with her swing and I think it's just going to be a stronger college player with the longer distances."

Lasso said she's most proud of how she was able to adapt and improve each year playing golf.

"My freshman year, going from shooting like 115s to 120s to shooting like 80s and then 70s and just being on that barrier between like 1-under. It's just amazing," she said. "You think it would be overwhelming, but I'm honestly very proud of it."

The new environment of collegiate golf is what Lasso's most looking forward to. She described what she hopes others take away from her journey.

"Hard work truly pays off, but the hard work where you have to get worse before you get better. That kind of hard work, not just giving up halfway. You have to follow through," Lasso said. "I would definitely say keep at it. It will be hard at times and it will definitely be difficult and you might think it's impossible and you might want to quit, but it's all worth it in the end if you stick with it."