Saturday Sports On Deck
Saturday Sports On Deck

Howells-Dodge Jaguars

Basketball

Aquinas vs. SRC 1:30/3 p.m.

Lakeview at Boone Central 2/3:45 p.m.

Clarkson/Leigh vs Madison 3:30/5 p.m.

David City vs. Sandy Creek 3:30/5 p.m.

East Butler at BDS 3/4:30 p.m.

High Plains at Fullerton 3/4:30 p.m.

HLHF vs. Battle Creek 3/5:15 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Heartland Lutheran 3:30/5 p.m.

Twin River at LVSS 2:30/4 p.m.

Swimming

Columbus at Hastings 9 a.m.

Wrestling

Columbus at Bennington 10 a.m.

Aquinas at Bennington 10 a.m.

Boone Central at O’Neill 9:30 a.m.

Howells-Dodge Invite 9:30 a.m.

High Plains at Conestoga 9 a.m.

