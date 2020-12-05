Saturday Sports On Deck

Basketball
Aquinas vs. SRC 1:30/3 p.m.
Lakeview at Boone Central 2/3:45 p.m.
Clarkson/Leigh vs Madison 3:30/5 p.m.
David City vs. Sandy Creek 3:30/5 p.m.
East Butler at BDS 3/4:30 p.m.
High Plains at Fullerton 3/4:30 p.m.
HLHF vs. Battle Creek 3/5:15 p.m.
St. Francis vs. Heartland Lutheran 3:30/5 p.m.
Twin River at LVSS 2:30/4 p.m.
Swimming
Columbus at Hastings 9 a.m.
Wrestling
Columbus at Bennington 10 a.m.
Aquinas at Bennington 10 a.m.
Boone Central at O’Neill 9:30 a.m.
Howells-Dodge Invite 9:30 a.m.
High Plains at Conestoga 9 a.m.
