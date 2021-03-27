SATURDAY SPORTS ON DECK

Baseball
Columbus at Lincoln East 11 a.m.
Twin River vs. Hastings 11 a.m.
Basketball
Central vs. Southeast 2/4 p.m.
Soccer
Lakeview at Waverly 10 a.m.
Scotus boys at Prep Tournament 9 a.m.
Track
David City at Fairbury 9:30 a.m.
Nate Tenopir
Sports Editor
