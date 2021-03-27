 Skip to main content
SATURDAY SPORTS ON DECK
Dwight Glover

Central's Dwight Glover hits a fade away against North Platte in a game earlier this month. Glover and Central basketball play in a men's/women's doubleheader against Southeast on Saturday.

Baseball

Columbus at Lincoln East 11 a.m.

Twin River vs. Hastings 11 a.m.

Basketball

Central vs. Southeast 2/4 p.m.

Soccer

Lakeview at Waverly 10 a.m.

Scotus boys at Prep Tournament 9 a.m.

Track

David City at Fairbury 9:30 a.m.

