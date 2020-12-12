 Skip to main content
Saturday Sports on Deck
Morgan Johansen

Morgan Johansen and the Discoverers host a home invite on Saturday at the Aquatic Center.

 PETER HUGUENIN,THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

Basketball

Lakeview vs. Wayne 5:15/7 p.m.

Aquinas at Fremont Bergan 1:30/3 p.m.

Cross County at Malcolm 6/7:30 p.m.

David City vs. Fillmore Central 2:30/4 p.m.

HLHF at Shelby-Rising City 4:30/6:15 p.m.

Howells-Dodge at Oakland/Craig 2/3:30 p.m.

Schuyler at Plattsmouth 3/5:15 p.m.

St. Ed vs. Madison 5/6:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boone Central/HLHF at Norfolk 9 a.m.

Swimming

Columbus Invite Noon

Wrestling

Columbus at Creighton Prep 1 p.m.

Aquinas at North Bend 10 a.m.

CCO Home Invite 8:30 a.m.

(East Butler, Howells-Dodge, Clarkson/Leigh)

David City at Stanton 9:30 a.m.

Schuyler at Battle Creek 9 a.m.

SRC at North Bend 10 a.m.

