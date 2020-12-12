Saturday Sports on Deck

Basketball
Lakeview vs. Wayne 5:15/7 p.m.
Aquinas at Fremont Bergan 1:30/3 p.m.
Cross County at Malcolm 6/7:30 p.m.
David City vs. Fillmore Central 2:30/4 p.m.
HLHF at Shelby-Rising City 4:30/6:15 p.m.
Howells-Dodge at Oakland/Craig 2/3:30 p.m.
Schuyler at Plattsmouth 3/5:15 p.m.
St. Ed vs. Madison 5/6:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boone Central/HLHF at Norfolk 9 a.m.
Swimming
Columbus Invite Noon
Wrestling
Columbus at Creighton Prep 1 p.m.
Aquinas at North Bend 10 a.m.
CCO Home Invite 8:30 a.m.
(East Butler, Howells-Dodge, Clarkson/Leigh)
David City at Stanton 9:30 a.m.
Schuyler at Battle Creek 9 a.m.
SRC at North Bend 10 a.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!