Saturday Sports on Deck

Basketball
Lakeview boys at Scotus 3 p.m.
St. Francis vs. Shelby-Rising City 7:30 p.m.
Shelby-Rising City Boys at Humphrey St. Francis
Wrestling
Columbus (District Host) 10 a.m.
Lakeview, Scotus at Schuyler 11 a.m.
David City, Boone Central (District Host) 11 a.m.
Aquinas, CCO, Twin River at Centennial 10 a.m.
Howells-Dodge, East Butler at Central Valley 11 a.m.
Clarkson/Leigh, High Plains, SRC at Weeping Water 10 a.m.
Swimming
HAC Finals 2 p.m. Fremont
Nate Tenopir
Sports Editor
