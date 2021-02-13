 Skip to main content
Saturday Sports on Deck
Saturday Sports on Deck

Blayze Standley

Columbus senior Blayze Standley and wrestlers from all around the area will compete Saturday in districts for a trip to state.

 NATE TENOPIR THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

Basketball

Lakeview boys at Scotus 3 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Shelby-Rising City 7:30 p.m.

Shelby-Rising City Boys at Humphrey St. Francis

Wrestling

Columbus (District Host) 10 a.m.

Lakeview, Scotus at Schuyler 11 a.m.

David City, Boone Central (District Host) 11 a.m.

Aquinas, CCO, Twin River at Centennial 10 a.m.

Howells-Dodge, East Butler at Central Valley 11 a.m.

Clarkson/Leigh, High Plains, SRC at Weeping Water 10 a.m.

Swimming

HAC Finals 2 p.m. Fremont

