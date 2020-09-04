SCC girls third at GI Tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scotus girls golf took to the course Thursday in Grand Island for its first tournament of the season. The Shamrocks shot a 429 team total among their best four scores and finished 19 shots back of tournament champion Broken Bow.

Freshman Cecilia Arndt once again carded the best round. Arndt shot an 88 and took the fourth-place medal. Junior Alaina Dierman was in 14th with a 105.

Other Scotus scores included Jaelyn Podolak shooting 114, Abee Hutchinson putting together a 122 and Ella Nahorny posting a 132.

In the junior varsity nine hole division, Scotus' Lauren Houfek took the top spot on the leaderboard with a 55 while Olivia Ehlers was fourth with a 60. Makenna Barels shot a 68 and Kalee Ternus carded a 74.

"We struggled to get our games going today. It was apparent early that nerves were an issue; really no excuse though. The girls have to be able to control their emotions and play their game," coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "We had some rough stretches on the front nine, but I also saw some good effort on the back nine from the varsity as they fought back to overcome those rocky first nine holes."

Scotus is back on the course Thursday at Quail Run in the Lakeview Invite.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

