Schaad scores two, Lakeview girls win again

The belief that Lakeview girls soccer began to realize following Tuesday's road win at Schuyler was confirmed Thursday at home in a 2-0 win over Aurora.

Junior Carly Schaad scored twice for the Lady Vikes and Lakeview followed up Tuesday's 5-0 victory for the first back-to-back wins of the season.

The Lady Vikes started 0-4 but faced a schedule that included Class B No. 7 Scotus, a Columbus High squad now at 5-2 and Class B No. 10 Waverly. A difficult starting stretch plus injuries then sickness to the roster had Lakeview wondering if it would ever get on track.

Mostly healed up and recovered from cases of the cold, Lakeview discovered that the first two weeks weren't necessarily the proper judgment of its potential.

Aurora came in 3-1 and with a 6-1 win over Schuyler in the first match of the season.

"It was the best midfield play we've had all year," coach Mike Zimmerman said. "The girls were feeling a lot better (after Tuesday's win), and we had a little bounce in our step."