Schaad scores two, Lakeview girls win again

The belief that Lakeview girls soccer began to realize following Tuesday's road win at Schuyler was confirmed Thursday at home in a 2-0 win over Aurora.
Junior Carly Schaad scored twice for the Lady Vikes and Lakeview followed up Tuesday's 5-0 victory for the first back-to-back wins of the season.
The Lady Vikes started 0-4 but faced a schedule that included Class B No. 7 Scotus, a Columbus High squad now at 5-2 and Class B No. 10 Waverly. A difficult starting stretch plus injuries then sickness to the roster had Lakeview wondering if it would ever get on track.
Mostly healed up and recovered from cases of the cold, Lakeview discovered that the first two weeks weren't necessarily the proper judgment of its potential.
Aurora came in 3-1 and with a 6-1 win over Schuyler in the first match of the season.
"It was the best midfield play we've had all year," coach Mike Zimmerman said. "The girls were feeling a lot better (after Tuesday's win), and we had a little bounce in our step."
That bounce was evident early when Schaad made it 2-0 before the game was 10 minutes old. She scored in the third minute then doubled the advantage in the ninth. Unwilling to test fate with a roster just a few days removed from a slew of injuries, Zimmerman then pulled the attack back and took a defensive posture the rest of the way.
He also moved senior Reese Janssen forward to the attack from the midfield. She had an assist and was much more impactful setting up teammates and finding her own scoring chances.
"They know they can compete with these teams," Zimmerman said. "They just have to show up between the lines and do their jobs."
Defensively, Lakeview didn't surrender any shots on goal that required much of an effort from the keeper. Zimmerman credited defender Callie Booth for setting the tone on the back line.
Lakeview will try and take another step in development Monday when it travels to Norfolk to face Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic.
"The team is coming together; we're about 60% there," Zimmerman said. "Hopefully by conference time everybody is healed up."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.