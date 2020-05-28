Schedule makes it official, baseball returns next week

How all of that will be accomplished will likely be a learning process, but coaches and organizers are more than happy to take whatever steps are needed to have some sort of a season.

"I have a lot of anxious boys that want to get to the season, even though we don’t have a tournament to play for," Owens Wealth Advisors Columbus Lakeview Reds Post #283 coach Travis Tessendorf said. "It would be more fun if there was something to look forward to at the end – area tournament, district tournament, state tournament – to shoot for, but we’ve got to take what we’ve got, be optimistic and move forward."

Ricketts announced the return of baseball and softball on May 11 just days after a memo was sent out from the Legion's national organization of baseball. Following the cancellation of regional tournaments and the Legion World Series in April, the national organization ended its sponsorship for 2020. That left teams without a rule book, without insurance and unsure how to proceed.

However, since there was no prohibition against playing baseball by teams normally assembled under the Legion banner, Ricketts go head sparked some hope.

In the meantime, Hansen has been in Zoom meetings with his counterparts at other Legion posts, Legion coaches and Nebraska Legion officials to determine how to proceed.