Schedule makes it official, baseball returns next week

Schedules have been released and a sign-up date has been set for Sunday, signaling the return of area baseball.
While little league remains in question, what used to be known as Legion ball will return starting with practices on June 1 and games on June 18. Earlier this month, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that baseball and softball could return, sending local Legion organizations into scramble mode to prepare.
Though area, state and regional tournaments are off, a season lasting about six weeks is on. Those interested are encouraged to download the registration and waiver forms on ColumbusLegionBaseball.com and drop them off to Pawnee Park Field on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Each of the four Columbus teams have put together a schedule of around 16 contests that will run from mid-June until late July.
"We’re very excited. We’re very tickled that we’re able to do this," Post 84 Baseball Supervisor Brad Hansen said. "It’s a gift from the governor that we’re going to try and relish, have the kids play some ball, watch some good baseball and try to make it work because it’s important for the baseball kids and it’s important for fall sports to see if this can work."
There are, of course, restrictions to the game once June 1 arrives. Those restrictions include social distancing, not using dugouts, disinfecting equipment and park bathrooms and only allowing parents and household members of players to attend.
How all of that will be accomplished will likely be a learning process, but coaches and organizers are more than happy to take whatever steps are needed to have some sort of a season.
"I have a lot of anxious boys that want to get to the season, even though we don’t have a tournament to play for," Owens Wealth Advisors Columbus Lakeview Reds Post #283 coach Travis Tessendorf said. "It would be more fun if there was something to look forward to at the end – area tournament, district tournament, state tournament – to shoot for, but we’ve got to take what we’ve got, be optimistic and move forward."
Ricketts announced the return of baseball and softball on May 11 just days after a memo was sent out from the Legion's national organization of baseball. Following the cancellation of regional tournaments and the Legion World Series in April, the national organization ended its sponsorship for 2020. That left teams without a rule book, without insurance and unsure how to proceed.
However, since there was no prohibition against playing baseball by teams normally assembled under the Legion banner, Ricketts go head sparked some hope.
In the meantime, Hansen has been in Zoom meetings with his counterparts at other Legion posts, Legion coaches and Nebraska Legion officials to determine how to proceed.
Insurance, which seemed like a potential stumbling block, turned out to be only a minor issue. After a suggestion from the Nebraska Legion, the regular provider was contacted independently of Legion affiliation and proved to be affordable.
Registration fees from the players, which were reduced by half, plus funds from the sponsors and leftover funds from holding district and area tournaments will help to pay the cost of the insurance.
Thanks to those sources, that part of the equation was solved. However, without a concession stand nor entry fees, the season will be operated at a loss. Parents and household members of players attending can make a donation to help cover the cost of umpires, but there will likely still be a shortfall.
"We're going to be OK, but it is a financial hardship," Hansen said.
The Nebraska Legion will be sending over basically the same rule book as what would have been used for the varsity season that was canceled.
And, while there might be fewer ball shaggers in attendance, kids who track down foul balls will still be awarded with 50¢. It's either that or Hansen and his dog Yogi getting a workout at each game, he joked.
It certainly won't be exactly the same, but it's something.
"I'm excited. I've been waiting for this after having spring postponed then canceled. Players, coaches and parents alike, we're all excited to get back out there and do our thing," Cornerstone Insurance Seniors coach Cody Schilling said. "I'm really excited to get going again.
"For me, I thought maybe it would come around sooner than it did. I was hopeful for mid-May, but then it became fear because it felt like the anvil was going to fall. But I'm excited. The seniors we have that are going to play this summer, I'm glad they get to go out playing some ball."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
