Schneider's bronze the cherry on top

OMAHA - If there's anyone who deserved a successful finish to a career it was Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Addison Schneider.

Through two ACL tears, long months of rehab and more than her fair share of frustration, Schneider closed out her time as a Bulldog on Saturday at Burke Stadium with a bronze medal in the girls Class D shot put.

It's not the reward she was looking for; she earned that when HLHF won the girls state basketball title in March. But it was one heck of a way to go out for an athlete who has taken it all in stride and shown a level of perspective and maturity rare at any stage in life, let alone for a teenager.

She's easy to root for, and it's not hard to see why.

Her response to the question about her legacy said it all when she was asked about that very subject just moments after stepping off the medal stand.

There have been far more accomplished athletes in the Telegram coverage area over the years but few who could match the iron will of Addison Schneider. As she moves on to Peru State to continue her hoops career, here's to hoping it's all sunshine and rainbows going forward; she certainly deserves it.

"I just hope I can show people nothing can stop you. If you want to do something, it's possible," Schneider said on the infield Saturday afternoon with her bronze medal gleaming in the afternoon sun. "No matter if it's injury or personal things, it doesn't matter, things can happen for you if you put your mind to it and put hard work and effort in."

Schneider tore her right ACL in May of 2019 then took on a rigorous rehab routine, went over and above and never missed a minute of the next basketball season. Although HLHF lost in the district final, Scheider's emergence as a dominant force down low allowed the Bulldogs to dream about the future.

When the future came, it was just as discouraging. Schneider stopped to catch a long-distance pass last year at the state tournament and tore her other ACL.

In the hallway afterward when coach Kandee Hanzel was done answering questions, it was hard to stay professional. Hanzel went into the locker room once the media had dispersed but came back out to try and keep her composure. The scene inside was just too much.

Sensing her distress, I offered a shoulder. It was one of the toughest hugs I've ever been a part of.

Schneider wasn't admired simply because of her basketball talent. At HLHF everyone knew she had their back. In every conversation after a game, she always deferred to her teammates and the team. She might have scored 20 and grabbed 20 rebounds that night, and that was pretty often; it didn't matter.

Try as one might to get Schneider to take credit or reflect on her impact and she always, always mentioned what her teammates did to put her in position. She also had a habit of pointing out someone else's contributions.

Two ACLs in less than two years? She deserved better.

Better came on March 10 when HLHF paid back Fremont Bergan for back-to-back state losses, and three losses in Lincoln overall counting state volleyball in 2018.

It was only the semis, but it seemed Schneider and the Bulldogs had finally crested the mountaintop. They did for good two days later in a state title win over Shelton. Schneider had 12 points and 14 rebounds. She put up 18 points and 23 rebounds against Bergan and 18 and 13 in the first round.

And what did she say afterward? Of course, she deflected the attention away.

"It's been a lot, a lot more than most athletes have to go through. Ultimately, without it, I don't think I'd be here with my teammates today because it made me into the person I am," Schneider said in the postgame press conference. "Again, I have to give credit to my teammates and my sister, Abi. They helped me get out of it and they helped push me to get better and recover in four months time."

Lexi Fraundorfer, the teams starting point guard probably put it best: "You can't find a better teammate than her."

Saturday was the cherry on top.

Schneider came in with the third-best throw from the district round but hadn't thrown in competition since she was a freshman. COVID in 2020 and rehab last spring took away the past two seasons. The last time she sent a shot out of the ring that counted for real, both of her knees had original parts.

At this point it was all for fun, but Schneider admitted those competitive juices start flowing again once she gets around other athletes in the midst of a contest. That she rose to the occasion once again should be the least surprising thing about her.

HLHF track and field

Schneider wasn't the only Bulldog to find success in Omaha. Freshman Alexandria Renninger, sophomores Barbie Korth and Ali Brandl and senior Paige Beller each represented the HLHF girls. Juniors Randal Gronenthal, Jacob Preister and Seth Wiese plus seniors Paxton Bertrand, Jason Sjuts and Ayden Veikwere in for the boys team.

Gronenthal collected a medal as the 400 runner-up while he ran the second leg for the 400 relay that included Veik, Wiese and Sims taking eighth. Just .06 seconds separated Gronenthal from eighth in the 200 prelims, another final and another medal. Sjuts was 12th in the triple jump, Bertrand 19th in the discus, Preister 21st in the 1600 and Sims 22nd in the 100.

Schneider was also in the discus final but couldn't get over 100 feet and settled for 22nd. Korth was 22nd in the 100 and 20th in the 200, Beller was 15th in the high jump and Brandl, Korth, Renninger and Beller were two spots away from a medal for the 400 relay in 10th.

