School record earns 'Rocks golf title

Scotus Central Catholic boys golf put together a perfect tournament, of sorts, in winning Thursday's Lakeview Invite at Quail Run. The Shamrocks set a new school record while winning their third team trophy of the season and totaling under 300 as a team.

Every member of the varsity five broke 80, all five picked up a medal and all five were in the top 10. Granted, Quail Run is still utilizing a reduced format that makes the layout short and gives players a chance to score low, but golf is still golf. Five players shooting one of their best rounds of the season all on the same day is an extreme rarity.

Regardless, the Shamrocks see it differently. Following a state runner-up trophy last year and the return of most of that lineup, Thursday was just the most obvious example so far of the team's potential.

"I think this is just the beginning for a lot of guys, and this performance is one that has a chance to be repeated every time we step on the course," coach Brady Vancura said. "We have guys that are extremely dedicated to the game and have the drive to get better every single day."

Scotus set the school record for an 18-hole tournament at the same event last season with a 307. SCC also had four in the 70s that day but the fifth was off the pace with a 92.

Thursday included a runner-up medal and a even-par 70 for senior Seth VunCannon, 6-overs for Patrick Arndt, Nick Fleming and Nolan Fleming and an 8-over 78 for Mason Gonka. Arndt took fifth, Nick sixth and Nolan seventh on a scorecard tiebreaker. Gonka was ninth.

Scotus also won last week at Quail in its home tournament on a team total of 333. The 'Rocks also captured the Aquinas Catholic title at the start of the season.

"We all played pretty well from tee to green but didn't make many putts other than Seth, which was the difference between him shooting 70 and others 76," Vancura said. "We can see the improvements that we are making each day, and it is going to keep showing in our scores once we get some more putts to fall."

The Shamrocks were real good and were forced to have their best day with the Vikings nipping at their heels. Lakeview also set a new school record for an 18-hole home tournament when it's varsity five scored 309 and also picked up five medals.

Max Fremarek was third with a 71, Kurt Schneider earned fourth with a 74, Hayden Johnston was 10th on a round of 79, Daniel Carnes carded an 83 and was 12th and Kolby Blaser was 15th with an 85.

While Gonka and Blaser both were awarded medals, Thursday was such a strong day for everyone, that they still weren't quite good enough to be figured into the top four and count in the team total.

"I was really excited for the guys. It's all finally coming together. It's just been hard work on their part," Lakeview coach Sandy Harrison said. "I told the boys at the beginning of the season I was aiming for a 320. That would get us some places. A 309 will get us a lot of places."

Lakeview shot a 351 in its home invite last season and was fourth. Fremarek and Schneider were both a part of that effort. The rest of Thursday's Viking medalists either weren't varsity or weren't on the team.

Lakeview went on to finish eighth last year at the district meet and miss out on the state tournament. Just like the Shamrocks, the Vikings feel Thursday was more of an example of potential than simply taking advantage of the circumstances.

"If we can keep up what we're doing now, we've got a really good shot at (state)," Harrison said. " .... It's all just hard work and determination and grinding it out."

The rest of the team leaderboard included Wayne third at 317, Norfolk Catholic fourth at 333, Boone Central fifth at 348, Lakeview Junior Varsity sixth on a total of 357, Central City 367 and seventh, the Scotus JV eighth with 374, Schuyler ninth at 381 and the Columbus High reserves 10th with a 410.

