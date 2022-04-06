 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scotus boys all business in win over LLRC

  • Updated
Chris Adame

Ted Fehringer, rigth, and Adam Quinn, left, celebrate with Scotus senior Chris Adame after he scored and gave the Shamrocks a 2-0 lead in Tuesday's home win.

Five days ago was more fun, but Tuesday was much more what coach P.J. Miller and the Scotus Central Catholic boys are looking for in a victory.

Scotus picked up a 4-0 win against Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central and won its third in a row during a business-like performance that was without any drama or late-game heroics.

Chance Bailey scored his fifth and sixth goals of the year, dynamic sophomore Jose Cruz put his team-best 12th of the season past the keeper and senior Chris Adame found the back of the net for his first of the spring and first of his career.

On the other end of the pitch, sophomore goalkeeper Josh Bixenmann made five saves but was never called on to do anything spectacular. It was quite the opposite of a 4-3 overtime win against Blair the last time out that included a 3-1 deficit and a game-tying goal in the final 90 seconds.

Scotus controlled this one start to finish, took some time to find cracks in the defense but eventually overwhelmed Lutheran with its superior passing and ball skills.

People are also reading…

Chance Bailey

Scotus sophomore Jose Cruz (17) follows senior teammate Chance Bailey up the field on the attack in Tuesday's win. Bailey scored twice and Cruz once in the Shamrocks' 4-0 victory.

"It was probably our most complete game, top to bottom," coach P.J. Miller said. "At this point in the season we'd like to be further along, but we're also not 100% healthy. It's a building block. We played well."

Bailey rewarded Scotus for a dominant first half when he scored in the final minute before the whistle. The Shamrocks skill plus the advantage of the wind had them in constant assault of the Lutheran net. But none of that mattered until Bailey lined one off the frame and past the line.

Adame doubled the advantage early in the second half and the rout was on. The Warriors had an occasional threat by sending a long pass into the wind over the top of the defense. But rarely did those tries end up on the foot of a Warrior. The Scotus back line ran down loose balls and restarted the attack.

The second half was a constant cycle of Scotus generating offense and either scoring or restarting after a clearance. Lutheran cleared away more balls than it let in, but the Warriors were constantly on their heels and playing defense.

Bailey made them pay once more while Cruz earned his third game with a goal and an assist to match three with an against Lakeview on Friday and two with an assist the night before against Blair.

"Building it up out of the back, finding the right player to pass to - everything just worked," Miller said.

Scotus will have an excellent chance to see it all work again Thursday when it travels to Norfolk to face 0-3 Lutheran High Northeast. The Shamrocks have won three in a row over the Eagles included 6-0 last year.

Scotus is 4-2 and No. 5 in the Journal Star. Following Lutheran High, Scotus goes to No. 4 Grand Island Northwest on Monday and returns for 4-1 Kearney Catholic on Tuesday.

"Every phase of the game was pretty good today,' Miller said. "There's still work that needs to be done, but today was strong."

Isaak Liebig

Scotus junior Isaak Liebig tackles the ball away from Lincoln Lutheran's Seth Stowell in Tuesday's home win over the Warriors.
Carter Filipi

Scotus junior Carter Filipi makes a move on an opponent at the midifield in Tuesday's home win.
Blake Wemhoff

Scotus junior midfielder Blake Wemhoff brings the ball up through the netural zone on Tuesday at Wilderness Park.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

