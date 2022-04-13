Scotus boys can't find the energy in loss to Kearney Catholic

Two costly mistakes and, perhaps, some tired legs were too much to overcome for Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer in Tuesday's 2-0 home loss to Kearney Catholic.

The Shamrocks failed to clear a ball out of the box and fell behind 1-0 when Stars forward Dillon Beachy tapped it in on the backside. The deficit grew to 2-0 when Max McBride sent a distance shot in that squeezed through the grasp of Scotus keeper Josh Bixenmann.

Both of those came before halftime and put the visitors up 2-0. The Stars had the wind in the first half and prepared to defend an onslaught by the Shamrocks but the wind switched from out of the south to out of the northwest.

Scotus sent three great scoring chances over the bar and suffered its first loss since March 24. SCC had just played the night before and won a top-10 showdown on the road at Grand Island Northwest. Coach P.J. Miller wasn't looking to make excuses but admitted that several members of the lineup were dealing with blisters from that one.

The Shamrocks might also have let up a bit after a big win. Whatever it was, Miller said there was something not right about his group. Scotus will try and get back on track Thursday at Lutheran High Northeast. The 'Rocks fell to 3-5 with the loss.

"I think if we played them again in different circumstances, it would be a different result. You could just tell everybody was a step off today," Miller said. "Passes weren't crisp, runs weren't there, and when you're always trying to adjust to the wind it's tough."

