Scotus boys draw rematch with Northwest

Two subdistrict upsets left Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer facing a rematch for the district final round this upcoming Saturday.

SCC initially planned on traveling to the metro to face Ralston for the state tournament. That all changed when 9-7 Elkhorn Mount Michael beat No. 1 Bennington 2-1 and 9-8 Norris downed 10-5 Crete 1-0.

Instead of heading east, Scotus will now travel west for an 11 a.m. match against No. 6 Northwest.

The Shamrocks previously defeated the Vikings 1-0 on a April 11 when Scotus was No. 4 and Northwest, as now, was No. 6. Junior Blake Wemhoff scored in the 71st minute off a pass from senior Chance Bailey. It remains Wemhoff's only goal of the season to go with four helpers.

Keeper Josh Bixenmann made nine saves, his most difficult on a point-blank shot that came over the top of the defense to a Northwest forward inside the penalty area.

Other than that, coach P.J. Miller said, up to that point, it was Scotus' most complete performance of the season. The Shamrocks then went out and had a let down against the wind in a 2-0 loss to Kearney Catholic a day later.

Since then, Miller has categorized other wins as the best of the season, but Northwest remains one of the most consistent. Regardless, he said the Shamrocks will have to be better the second time around.

"I think we have to be better with our execution - passes have to be our point. We had chances to finish against them the first time and just didn't," Miller said. "That game was early. They've gotten better, but we have as well."

Northwest is 13-3 and jumped into the Lincoln Journal Star ratings thanks to a 4-0 start that included 19 goals in the first two matches and three shutouts.

Fifth-ranked Scottsbluff, 3-1 on April 2, Scotus 1-0 nine days later and No. 4 Lexington 4-1 on April 18 are Northwest's only losses. The Vikings best wins are two against Crete. Overall, they've played five teams with a winning record and gone 2-3. Their goal differential in those five contests is minus two. Northwest was 11-0 against teams with losing records and a goal differential of plus-44.

The Vikings have won six in a row and qualified for the district final by beating York 4-0 and Hastings 3-0.

Junior Peyton Atwood leads the team with 16 goals and four assists. Senior Najib Ortiz has 11 goals and 11 assists. Junior Zeke Koenig has stopped 43 of 63 shots for a .683 save percentage. He has a goals against average of 1.00 and six shutouts.

"They tend to try to play the through ball a lot and have (Atwood) hold it while the other guys come up," Miller said. "That's kind of the strength of our defense. Trenton (Cielocha) and Devon (Borchers) don't get beat much through the middle."

Scotus is 12-4 and has gone 2-4 against teams above .500. The Shamrocks have a minus-10 goal differential in those contests and are 10-0 against teams with a losing record and a margin of 57.

Sophomore Jose Cruz is tops in scoring at 25 goals and seven assists. Senior Chance Bailey has 15 in the back of the net and 19 helpers. Sophomore keeper Josh Bixenmann has 69 saves and 22 goals against in 16 matches.

Scotus and Northwest kick off at 11 a.m. at Northwest High School. The Shamrocks are 6-1 against the Vikings since 2015. Scotus won five in a row until a 2-0 loss last season in Columbus.

SCC is seeking back-to-back trips to the state tournament and the 16th in school history while was also in Omaha a year ago and has played at Morrison Stadium five times in its history.

"We know what they do. They know what we do. It's going to be a battle," Miller said. "It's going to come down to execution. We just need to finish all phases of the game."

