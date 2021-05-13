Scotus boys molded in the image of Thorson, Dolezal

Coach P.J. Miller and his two seniors have differing opinions about when Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer turned it around earlier this spring.

Ross Thorson and Matt Dolezal say a road win at Kearney Catholic when the Stars were unbeaten showed them the potential within a young group. Miller pointed to a victory at Blair following a disappointing weekend in Omaha as the spark that lit the fuse.

Regardless of who's right on the matter, there's no doubt there's a different feel to this Scotus team than the one before those matches. Of the seven matches that were played before the trip to Kearney, one included a 3-0 loss to Elkhorn Mount Michael in the second week of the season. It was the third in a row, and Scotus dropped to 1-3.

The Shamrocks and the Knights square off again in the first round of the Class B state tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday in Omaha.

Scotus brings with it the confidence that it has grown to the point where the previous result is immaterial. The Shamrocks are riding a wave of momentum they believe is the true representation of the team and one that could take them on a long run at Morrison Stadium.

And as much as Scotus has become a better team in the aspects of competition, the Shamrocks say its relationship building that has made the biggest difference.