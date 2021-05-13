Scotus boys molded in the image of Thorson, Dolezal

Coach P.J. Miller and his two seniors have differing opinions about when Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer turned it around earlier this spring.
Ross Thorson and Matt Dolezal say a road win at Kearney Catholic when the Stars were unbeaten showed them the potential within a young group. Miller pointed to a victory at Blair following a disappointing weekend in Omaha as the spark that lit the fuse.
Regardless of who's right on the matter, there's no doubt there's a different feel to this Scotus team than the one before those matches. Of the seven matches that were played before the trip to Kearney, one included a 3-0 loss to Elkhorn Mount Michael in the second week of the season. It was the third in a row, and Scotus dropped to 1-3.
The Shamrocks and the Knights square off again in the first round of the Class B state tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday in Omaha.
Scotus brings with it the confidence that it has grown to the point where the previous result is immaterial. The Shamrocks are riding a wave of momentum they believe is the true representation of the team and one that could take them on a long run at Morrison Stadium.
And as much as Scotus has become a better team in the aspects of competition, the Shamrocks say its relationship building that has made the biggest difference.
"We weren't really too good of friends because we didn't play sports with (the underclassmen) earlier. But now that we've come all this way, we're better friends now and we've got a lot more chemistry," Thorson said. "The win streak has been good. We've just got to keep winning."
That's precisely what Scotus has done since a 4-0 loss to Omaha Burke then a 6-0 defeat to Millard South had the team sitting at 4-6 just over halfway through the season. SCC has won eight in a row after that starting with Blair and ending Saturday in a district victory over Schuyler.
The win over the Warriors was the third against Schuyler this season and came in a back-to-back situation when the wildcard standings paired the two teams up again following the subdistrict round.
Facing Mount Michael at Morrison stadium means another rematch. The 'Rocks lost to the Knights 3-0 in the fourth match of the season when Scotus was in the midst of three losses in a row.
But whatever confidence SCC had over Schuyler, the Shamrocks say is not at all similar to Thursday. The team that is 8-0 since its last loss is not the one that gave up three first-half goals to Mount Michael on March 27.
"We were still running our old formation, hadn't moved (leading scorer Frank Fehringer) up yet, we were still figuring things out as coaches and figuring out who's who and who can do what," Miller said. "Once we made that formation switch and started putting the puzzle pieces together, they started figuring it out and kept getting better from there."
Fehringer, a freshman, has been a big help in that regard, notching 16 goals over 14 matches and exploding for four in a win over Omaha Concordia that ended the three-game skid. Junior Chance Bailey has found a spot alongside Fehringer as one of the team's two best weapons and added 13 goals.
Thorson and Dolezal have found their way into the action as well with six for Dolexal and five for Thorson. Finishing and connecting can always improve, but there's more playing and less thinking going on when the Shamrocks take the field.
Miller said Thorson and Dolezal are the direct result of that progress. A roster that's made up of more than 60% underclassmen should have had last season to familiarize itself with older teammates and what it takes to make it in one of the state's top programs.
Instead, those players came in flying blind. There were flashes of talent and ability, but no cohesion.
Don't let it fool you, Miller says. While the youngsters have never lacked for confidence and have felt comfortable speaking up since day one, Thorson and Dolezal brought those qualities, and more, out of their less experienced teammates.
"Ross and Matt are two of the main reasons we turned that corner," Miller said. "They wouldn't let the guys fall behind. They kept pushing them. Honestly, they're not vocal. They lead by example. But the guys follow."
Miller couldn't be happier for two players more than Thorson and Dolezal to find themselves in this position. Admittedly, there's somewhat of a personal connection. When Miller took over head coaching duties in 2018, that pair was his only freshmen.
Three years later, they'll end their career in Omaha. Only two graduating classes since Scotus first went to state in 1994 have finished careers without playing at state. A canceled season in 2020 and an inexperienced roster in 2021 put Thorson and Dolezal in a precarious position to be the third.
But this is no sigh of relief. To borrow a term that's been hanging around the program for almost two decades now, it's belief.
"I feel like we can compete with the best out there," Dolelaz said. "As long as we have high effort, high motor like we've shown through the last two or three weeks, I think we can compete with anybody."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.