Scotus boys return to win column in shootout

Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer, according to coach P.J. Miller, probably should have finished a win Tuesday at Kearney Catholic in regulation.

The Shamrocks need to finish off those type of wins to make steps in the right direction. But a win in a shootout with the pressure on also has its value.

Scotus did exactly that when it defeated Kearney Catholic 1-1 (4-3) and bounced back from a home loss Monday to Grand Island Northwest.

"Honestly, we probably should have won in regulation. We had 16 shots to their seven and possessed probably 90% of the time. We moved the ball really well," Miller said. "We had good lucks but just couldn't quite get her done."

Kearney Catholic scored the lone goal in the first half when a shot ricocheted off Scotus goalkeeper Josh Bixenmann. A Star was on the doorstep and pounced for a 1-0 lead. Scotus had a nearly identical play after halftime when Chance Bailey's shot bounced off the Kearney Catholic keeper and Frank Fehringer cleaned up the rebound.