Scotus boys roll to third straight soccer win

Three different players found the back of the net, the offense produced its highest output since late March and the Scotus Central Catholic boys won their third straight match for the first time this season Saturday in a 6-0 victory over Norfolk Catholic.
The Shamrocks started 1-3 then mostly alternated wins and losses other than two in a row March 29 and April 6. That March 29 win over Omaha Concordia counted as the best offensive performance of the season with an 8-1 victory.
After Saturday, Scotus went back above .500 with a 7-6 record. The 'Rocks won at Blair on Tuesday 5-3, defeated Schuyler on the road Thursday 3-2 then came back to Wilderness Park and controlled every minute of Saturday's win.
Junior Chance Bailey had a hat trick, freshman Frank Fehringer added two and fellow freshman Alex Medina scored his second of the season.
"It was a great way to finish the week. We were able to get a lot of the younger guys in. Everybody on the team got to play; it helps with experience down the road," coach P.J. Miller said. "We've still got two more we need to win."
Scotus was 4-6 at the start of the week and smarting from some tough lessons taught by Omaha Burke and Millard South during the Omaha Bryan Tournament. The Shamrocks came out of that one without a goal and 10 in the back of its own net.
But in need of building a resumé for the wildcard standings and hoping for some momentum to finish the schedule, Miller stated his group needed to win its final five matches. Although Saturday wasn't in line with the same level of competition earlier in the week, the team's previous performances carried over.
Bailey, Fehringer and Medina all scored in the first half. Fehringer scored twice and Scotus led 4-0 at the break. Bailey added two more for the hat trick in the final 40 minutes.
Fehringer has separated himself as perhaps the team's best weapon and the striker of the future. Bailey, the team's other most offensive forward, has come around with five goals in the past two games.
"With him and Frank up top, it's kind of a 1-2 punch; those guys just have a nose for the ball," Miller said. "Chance has settled in and he's on at the moment. He probably could have had two or three more."
Defensively, Miller pointed to sophomore Trenton Cielocha as a major reason why Scotus earned the shutout and why the Shamrocks completed a perfect week. Cielocha might be the fastest member of the team and has a knack for shutting down chances before they happen.
At one point in Saturday's match, Miller said, a Norfolk Catholic forward asked Cielocha if he was ready to race before sending a through ball up the field. The question came near the Scotus bench where coaches and players alike laughed at the opponents' overconfidence. He was, like many this season, easily beaten to the ball before anything ever materialized.
Scotus travels to Hastings on Tuesday then finishes the regular season schedule at home Thursday against Elkhorn North.
"He's just been our anchor back there. He's started to come into his own," Miller said. "He's starting to become a leader and directing traffic. ...Last season was supposed to be our rebuilding year with all the new faces. This year, we've come a long ways since the first game."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.