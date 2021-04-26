Scotus boys roll to third straight soccer win

But in need of building a resumé for the wildcard standings and hoping for some momentum to finish the schedule, Miller stated his group needed to win its final five matches. Although Saturday wasn't in line with the same level of competition earlier in the week, the team's previous performances carried over.

Bailey, Fehringer and Medina all scored in the first half. Fehringer scored twice and Scotus led 4-0 at the break. Bailey added two more for the hat trick in the final 40 minutes.

Fehringer has separated himself as perhaps the team's best weapon and the striker of the future. Bailey, the team's other most offensive forward, has come around with five goals in the past two games.

"With him and Frank up top, it's kind of a 1-2 punch; those guys just have a nose for the ball," Miller said. "Chance has settled in and he's on at the moment. He probably could have had two or three more."

Defensively, Miller pointed to sophomore Trenton Cielocha as a major reason why Scotus earned the shutout and why the Shamrocks completed a perfect week. Cielocha might be the fastest member of the team and has a knack for shutting down chances before they happen.