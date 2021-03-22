Scotus boys show compete level in home tourney

The Scotus Central Catholic boys split a pair of season-opening matches Friday and Saturday at the Shamrock Invite and impressed coach P.J. Miller with their tenacity.

Scotus opened the 2021 campaign with a 4-0 victory over crosstown rival Lakeview - stretching the ongoing win streak over the Vikings. The next day provided to be one of the tougher challenges in the state in Class A No. 3 Gretna. The Dragons handed the Shamrocks a 7-0 loss - the second straight shutout for Gretna over Scotus following a 10-0 win in the 2018 Shamrock Invite.

Though Scotus was unable to find the back of the net against Gretna, and has yet to identify a go-to option on offense, Miller was pleased with the way his group didn't back down from a state championship favorite.

"There's a lot to figure out. We're an athletic bunch, we've got a lot of athletes, we've got some good size and we'll keep getting better," Miller said. "Hopefully down the road we're in the mix.

"We know that we can compete. The guys were so young, we didn't know what was coming. We have three starters that have had any varsity action. The rest are all being throw into the fire. But the guys showed they want to compete."