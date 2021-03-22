Scotus boys show compete level in home tourney

The Scotus Central Catholic boys split a pair of season-opening matches Friday and Saturday at the Shamrock Invite and impressed coach P.J. Miller with their tenacity.
Scotus opened the 2021 campaign with a 4-0 victory over crosstown rival Lakeview - stretching the ongoing win streak over the Vikings. The next day provided to be one of the tougher challenges in the state in Class A No. 3 Gretna. The Dragons handed the Shamrocks a 7-0 loss - the second straight shutout for Gretna over Scotus following a 10-0 win in the 2018 Shamrock Invite.
Though Scotus was unable to find the back of the net against Gretna, and has yet to identify a go-to option on offense, Miller was pleased with the way his group didn't back down from a state championship favorite.
"There's a lot to figure out. We're an athletic bunch, we've got a lot of athletes, we've got some good size and we'll keep getting better," Miller said. "Hopefully down the road we're in the mix.
"We know that we can compete. The guys were so young, we didn't know what was coming. We have three starters that have had any varsity action. The rest are all being throw into the fire. But the guys showed they want to compete."
Scotus earned another win over Lakeview by building a 3-0 first half lead on two goals by senior Ross Thorson and another by junior Chance Bailey. Thorson and Bailey are two of the three that Miller mentioned return with experience.
"They were slowly figuring it out. We pretty much had control most of the game," Miller said. "Guys were not taking proper angles or making the right pass or not finishing a run. We slowly figured that out and the goals started to come."
Saturday against Gretna, a young back line was often exposed by a highly-skilled Gretna team. But Miller credited sophomore Trenton Cielocha with tracking down passes over the top of the defense and goalkeeper Josh Bixenmann. Though Bixenmann allowed seven goals on the afternoon, the freshman also made more than 20 stops.
Weather permitting, Scotus is set for a rematch with Lakeview at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Wilderness Park.
"We took the Gretna game with a grain of salt. We knew they were going to come in and be good. We hung with them for a while and we had our chances," Miller said. "We made some adjustments and had some shots on goal in the second half. We have some things to figure out, but the guys seem ready to do what it takes to give themselves a chance."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.