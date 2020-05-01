Scotus Boys Soccer 2009 Part 2: Beginning to 'Believe'

After coming so close to a title match in 2006, the following two years were the first two-year state tournament drought for Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer since the early days of the program in 1995 and 1996.
Though it sounds like a step back following coach Jon Brezenski's cultural turnaround in 2006, there was a common link between the two seasons, scoring, or better yet, the lack thereof.
Scotus went 9-6 in 2007 and failed to score three or more goals in 10 of those 15 matches. Take away an eight-goal outburst against Kearney Catholic and the team managed fewer than two goals per game. Even with that result figured in it was barely over two per contest.
Three times the Shamrocks were shut out.
Still, Brezenski considers the '07 squad one of his finest of his 12 years. Perhaps some of the scoring issues had to do with an inability to put enough matches together to find a rhythm. The weather was particularly brutal that season with rain and snow, cancelling or postponing several matches.
It was a similar story in 2008.
Scotus played just 16 games because of weather and scored one or fewer goals 10 times. All seven losses were by shutout.
SCC alternated wins and losses through the first eight games of 2007 but then won four of five to close the campaign. The team matched its second-highest scoring game of the season in a 4-1 district win over York but then fell to Hastings in a shootout with state on the line.
“We hit the post a bunch of times," Brezenski remembered. "We just missed opportunity after opportunity.”
He also remembered a shot advantage in Scotus' favor as high as maybe 35-6, but nothing went in. The Shamrocks actually trailed 1-0 for most of the game despite that discrepancy but had to score late to force the overtime.
Scotus was 7-3 through the first 10 matches of 2008 though the team only had 22 total goals during that stretch. Twelve of the goals came during separate 6-0 victories.
But after winning seven of 10, the Shamrocks limped into the postseason 2-3 in the final weeks. A shootout loss to York in the first round of the district tournament brought the season to a close.
"We just kind of stalled out," Brezenski said of the progress that had been made two years earlier.
“We weren’t doing the right things. We weren’t real disciplined. We had some issues we had to deal with. In between that 2008 to 2009 season, I was real frustrated."
He was so frustrated that during a 2008 practice he punted a ball 50 or 60 yards in the air. It landed on one of the houses adjoining the practice field and left the team stunned. They didn't know whether to go and get the ball or what.
Brezenski had continued the approach he used when he took over the program - uncompromising, hard-nosed, demanding - that perhaps was starting to wear thin.
“That first year, to flip the culture, I had to be the ultimate hard a&%, and I was. There was no budging. It was kind of like, things have got to be done, and they’ve got to be done this way," Brezenski said. "I kind of carried that over the next two years because you think you have this way and teams are going to buy in. That’s not always going to happen.”
As he entered his fourth season, the senior class was entering its fourth around Brezenski as well. He started with the group as an assistant freshman football coach in the fall of 2005 and had been coaching them every springtime since then.
Because of that time and familiarity with one another, and understanding the program perhaps needed a new style of leadership, he dialed back the disciplinarian head coach method for more of a trusting, invest in the seniors to carry some of the load method.
It was similar to 2006, in a sense. After the cultural shift, and the baptism by fire that came with it, Brezenski gradually gave more control over to a senior group that had proven their worth and earned a say, but not like he was about to this time. Maybe he could finally be secure that the expectations and demands were fully understood.
Brezenski would still demand excellence, but now it was time to find out if the players could also hold one another accountable. He would seek more of their input and blend the line between players and coach a little more.
"Looking back, Jon was younger than I am now, but he commanded respect," 2009 senior Chase Beiermann said. "He was always a nice guy and never mean, but he was stern."
Beiermann and his teammates were about to embark on one of the most remarkable journeys to a championship certainly in Scotus history. In terms of Nebraska high school soccer history, it's almost unparalleled in its dramatic moments as well.
Stopper to scorer
Chase Beiermann is a orthopedic physician's assistant in the Sioux City area, married with two children. Eleven years ago he made the transition from two-year keeper to top offensive weapon for his senior season.
His earliest memories of the game involved tagging along with the family to watch siblings play AYSO matches on Saturday morning. Chase is the youngest of four who learned the hard way to toughen up.
"I was definitely the cry baby," he said. "I had the most tears, by far, growing up as the youngest. They'll all admit to that."
Once he was old enough, Beiermann was also playing on Saturday mornings before finding his way onto a club team.
He played all over the field in his developmental years but then followed Brezenski's request to become a keeper his freshman season, training with starter Josh Jepsen. When Jepsen graduated in 2006, Beiermann took the starting spot in net.
In club, he continued to rotate around. That versatility served him well his senior season when he was put back up top and Shawn Schumacher took over in goal.
"I was never truly a goalie, but sometimes during the summer I'd spend a quarter of a game or a half in the goal box," Beiermann said. "That was kind of Brezenski's idea. He said I'm tall enough and athletic enough to be a good goalie. That's what he was going to groom me into, which we did for three years."
He finished his final year as the premiere scoring threat with 19 goals, eight assists, six game-winning goals, 46 points and 88 shots.
"That was a surprise to me for as many goals that happened that year," he said. "I think standing in the goal box and watching, for 30-some games from that view, you see a lot more of how the field opens up and you kind of see what should happen and where things should go. I think I learned a lot from that about where to be and how the flow should go."
"As far as the goals go that senior year, that's just a team thing. We just had an awesome team and a good group of guys that complimented each other."
Yet, it was a rough start.
Early learning curve
Beiermann notched his first of the year in the season opener but Scotus trailed 4-0 at halftime following four goals on four consecutive shots. At the Elkhorn Tournament, the Shamrocks drew defending Class B state champion Omaha Skutt. The Skyhawks came out firing. Skutt's Michael Burke had four goals, and if memory serves Brezenski correctly, just five the rest of the season.
Scotus took a 1-0 lead in Game 2 against the hosts on Beiermann's second of the season, but two Elkhorn goals on free kicks in the second half dropped SCC to 0-2.
Brezenski's message after the game and the 0-2 weekend? "We will get better."
The team returned to Columbus for Game 3 and a match against crosstown rival Lakeview. The Vikings had a late chance in the second half but sailed it over the cross bar. Simon Schacher scored the lone goal in the second half of overtime, beating a defender to a loose ball and sending it to the far post. Scotus had its first win and had survived a quality Lakeview squad and a match that might still be one of the coldest on record.
It was the start of a five-match winning streak that also included games at York and Lincoln Lutheran and home for Kearney Catholic and Papillion-La Vista.
The York win gave Scotus some payback following a loss to the Dukes in the previous season's district tournament. Beiermann had two more goals while fellow senior Jared Ostdiek had his first on a diving header set up by Trevor Thiele.
Senior David Gokie scored his first of the year in the next match at Lincoln Lutheran, equalizing after the Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute. The match went to a shootout where Schumacher made a save on Lutheran's fourth shooter and Ostdiek ended it with a goal in the next round. Lincoln Lutheran went on to be a state tournament team that season.
Six different Shamrocks scored the next time out, including two by Beiermann, in an 8-0 thumping of Kearney Catholic.
What followed was a season-altering three-game set at the Papillion-La Vista Tournament.
Scotus started with a win over the hosts thanks to a second half cross from Bill Kurtenback who found Schacher on the back post for the eventual game winner.
The next morning was a match against 10-1 Creighton Prep. Later in the day was Prom. With one win already in their pockets, and thoughts elsewhere, there was a sense that Scotus had hit its peak of what it could accomplish.
There were tuxes to pick up yet, and Prep was likely a hill too steep to climb. But rather than accept defeat and check out mentally, the Shamrocks played with a freedom from consequences.
Lose and they could go home and prepare for the big event. Win, and it was gravy since they weren't supposed to any way. There was nothing to lose.
'Believe'
April 18, 2009 was a rain day in Omaha. As is the case for most weekend tournaments, Scotus packed a second and third set of uniforms to change once one kit was soaked with sweat.
Brezenski had put together gold tops with numbers on the back as one of the options. The tops were long sleeve and cotton, and by the end of the Prep match, each added several more pounds to carry.
"There was dri-fit, but as a Catholic school, we could not afford it," Ostdiek said with a chuckle as he recalled the circumstances. "But, we were like, 'This is cool. It's cold in the morning. Let's just play in these.' Then it started raining and everybody is wearing these long-sleeve shirts that are five pounds worth of water held up at the end."
Prep scored first in the third minute. Beiermann set up Kurtenbach three minutes later for the tie. Two minutes later, Scotus struck again when Beiermann lined a shot from just outside the penalty area to the low corner of the net. Prep tied it six minutes into the second half but Scotus found the game winner on a pass from Gokie to Kurtenbach in the 67th minute.
It was the first time since 1998 that the Shamrocks advanced to the title match of the tournament.
Lincoln East denied Scotus the championship 2-1. All the goals were scored in the first half. The Shamrocks answered an early Spartan goal on one of their own by Michael Tremel by way of a corner kick from Schacher. A poor clearance in the 39th minute led to the eventual winner by East.
Gokie thought, and to this day still believes, he had a goal that day on a shot that, from his perspective, crossed the goal line. It was never awarded and followed up by a tirade of cuss words uncharacteristic of his usual demeanor.
“That Creighton Prep game was huge. We all laid it on the line. We all gave it our all," Gokie said. "I don’t know if they were a better team than us. From a skill level, they were probably a better team than us. But we just wanted it a lot more than they did. I think that was clear.
"Then to lose the next one after we had put in so much effort against Prep...I let the ref have it."
The performance wasn't a moral victory, but for many, proof that Scotus always had what it took to be a great team.
In between games, Beiermann made a comment about picking up his tuxedo for that night once he returned home. He and Brezenski joked that all of a sudden there was a much needed change of plans for that appointment.
He also made a comment to Beiermann that has stuck as the unofficial program motto ever since: "You've got to believe."
“I told the guys, ‘You’ve got to start believing, believing in what we can do,'" Brezenski said. "That’s where the ‘believe’ motto came from."
It has either figured prominently or in some way on most Scotus boys soccer gear ever since.
For that group of seniors though, Ostdiek said the belief was already there. It was bringing everyone else along that was accomplished with the win over Prep.
“For me, I had never been a fan of other teams using mantras like ‘believe.’ I think a lot of the seniors and the core people on the team already believed that we could win against anybody," he said. "I think it was more about convincing our fans and our coaches that we were capable of it. I never felt like there was a moment where we didn’t think we were that good then suddenly did. For a lot of the core members, it was already there.
“It was nice to finally turn the corner and maybe give some belief to the rest of the squad."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!