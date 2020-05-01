Scotus Boys Soccer 2009 Part 2: Beginning to 'Believe'

"There was dri-fit, but as a Catholic school, we could not afford it," Ostdiek said with a chuckle as he recalled the circumstances. "But, we were like, 'This is cool. It's cold in the morning. Let's just play in these.' Then it started raining and everybody is wearing these long-sleeve shirts that are five pounds worth of water held up at the end."

Prep scored first in the third minute. Beiermann set up Kurtenbach three minutes later for the tie. Two minutes later, Scotus struck again when Beiermann lined a shot from just outside the penalty area to the low corner of the net. Prep tied it six minutes into the second half but Scotus found the game winner on a pass from Gokie to Kurtenbach in the 67th minute.

It was the first time since 1998 that the Shamrocks advanced to the title match of the tournament.

Lincoln East denied Scotus the championship 2-1. All the goals were scored in the first half. The Shamrocks answered an early Spartan goal on one of their own by Michael Tremel by way of a corner kick from Schacher. A poor clearance in the 39th minute led to the eventual winner by East.

Gokie thought, and to this day still believes, he had a goal that day on a shot that, from his perspective, crossed the goal line. It was never awarded and followed up by a tirade of cuss words uncharacteristic of his usual demeanor.