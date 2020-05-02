Scotus Boys Soccer 2009 Part 3: Survive and advance

These days he's a consumer electronics engineer in San Francisco who completed his graduate studies at Stanford. He's engaged and was set to be married in June. Now, he's just waiting.

In 2009 he was waiting on the midfield stripe wondering if it was all over. While it was a much shorter wait, and much less consequential for his personal life, standing on the field and watching Columbus High have a chance to end his season, his career, came with just as much agony.

"I think going into the Columbus High game, that is a moment in my life where the objective was so clear and I was just very, very focused start to finish on winning the game," he said. "Knowing that we had a chance to get to state, which was our goal from the start, and taking this impossible path through the district, I remember thinking we had lost."

During the celebration that ensued, Ostdiek recalls a moment thinking back to Columbus High's missed penalty. The circumstances of the moment made the win somewhat surreal.

"At that point, the pressure was kind of off with me," he said. "Then it became, 'OK, let's just get to state.'"

Brezenski almost certainly had the same thoughts. As the approach was made for Columbus High's fifth shooter, he was already preparing his postgame talk.