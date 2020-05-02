Scotus Boys Soccer 2009 Part 3: Survive and advance

The win over Creighton Prep, adoption of the 'Believe' motto and tournament title loss to Lincoln East led into a 4-3 finish to the regular season for Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer in the spring of 2009.
Though the team was just one game above .500 during the final 11 days of the schedule, that schedule included seven matches in 12 days, eventual Class A state tournament team Omaha Westside, an Elkhorn Mount Michael team that was 9-1 at the time and 10-4 Schuyler.
Mount Michael and Schuyler defeated Scotus 2-1 while Westside picked up a 3-1 victory. Scotus led Mount Michael early but failed to score the rest of the way while hitting the post four times and missing a handful of wide-open net opportunities.
It was a similar story against Schuyler though due to Warrior keeper Josh Papa. After the Shamrocks took a lead in the first five minutes, Papa took over and denied Scotus for the final 76 minutes. Schuyler tied it in the seventh minute and found the game winner with five minutes remaining.
SCC led off the Westside Tournament with the top-ranked hosts, answering an early Warrior goal and taking the match to halftime 1-1. Westside broke the tie two minutes after intermission then added some insurance in the 79th minute.
Wins included 3-1 over Grand Island Central Catholic, 5-1 over Council Bluffs Saint Albert's, a 6-0 shutout against Grand Island Northwest and a 2-0 win over Schuyler in a rematch four days after the initial meeting.
Scotus broke a 1-1 tie with GICC in the 71st minute on a goal by Simon Schacher before Bill Kurtenbach added another on a distance crack from 25 yards out.
Four different Shamrocks found the goal in the win over Saint Albert. Senior Chase Beiermann had his third multiple-goal game of the season. He had a hat trick, fellow senior Jared Ostdiek scored twice and Schacher added another in the win over Northwest.
The rematch with Schuyler was at the Westside Tournament, matching up the Shamrocks and Warriors twice in the same week. Beiermann scored early and Ostdiek doubled the advantage in the 48th minute.
Scotus finished the regular season 10-6. Eleven of the 16 games were against teams with winning records and five were against squads in the Division 1 rankings of the wildcard standings.
Scotus went 2-3 against that group and finished the schedule No. 3 behind top-ranked and unbeaten South Sioux City and 12-3 and second-ranked Columbus High.
Although the Shamrocks were just above a split in their final seven contests, the level of play was extremely high. Even in losses, Scotus controlled most of the match save for a few costly mistakes or a few great plays by the other side.
In an unfortunate district assignment, South Sioux, Columbus High and Scotus were all assigned to the same postseason tournament. Though Scotus had five wins over teams above .500, it wasn't enough to match the resumès of the top two seeds on the district bracket.
Those two were virtually guaranteed a spot at state regardless of the district tournament result. In the format used for 2009, there were six district sites and two wild cards that advanced to state. District finals and the necessity to win in order to qualify for state weren't yet part of the postseason process.
From that point on, it was win or go home.
Lucky or good?
Scotus opened the district tournament with Lakeview. A 2-5 team through the first month, the Vikings had found their bearings and won five of six after that start.
It took Scotus overtime to defeat Lakeview the first time around. The Vikings had also taken the same Mount Michael team that defeated Scotus to overtime before a 3-2 loss.
Lakeview dropped its final two matches for a 7-8 mark leading into the district but was anything but a gimmie. The Vikings faced a schedule that included seven Division I or Division II wildcard opponents. They were battle tested and hungry to end a rival's season.
Scotus controlled another match start to finish but only produced a lone goal by Schacher in the third minute then had to endure an aggressive gameplan by Lakeview that upped the physicality and made it a true battle.
The Shamrocks survived and lived for at least one more day to face another rival: Columbus High.
The Discoverers put together a 12-3 year that included five wins over teams that eventually played either in the Class A or Class B state tournament. Their only losses were to reigning Class B champ Omaha Skutt, eventual Class A runner-up Kearney and to North Platte in a shootout.
When the two met in the district semifinal, it was the first time Scotus and Columbus had seen each other in the postseason since 1994.
The Shamrocks missed on three scoring chances in the first half then had to withstand a Discoverer surge in the second half and overtime.
It took PKs in a shootout to decide the winner. Columbus had a chance to win it outright in the fifth round.
The shot went over the cross bar, Scotus' Aaron Bos followed it up with a goal to force sudden death then Shamrock keeper Shawn Schumacher came up with a save. Defenseman Tom Rambour then stepped up to the spot and won it for Scotus, setting off a wild celebration.
It was the first of three straight Rambour penalty shots that decided postseason games. But none of those moments, a win over No. 1 South Sioux, a lightning storm the first round of state against Gretna and a rematch between Scotus and Columbus High in the state championship are possible if the Discoverers don't put the potential game-winner high of the target.
The dominoes that fell because of that one miss are still standing without the mistake.
"We got so lucky," Ostdiek remembered back to that moment. "We got lucky against South Sioux, too, but we got so lucky against CHS."
Late Bloomer
Jared Ostdiek was on a soccer field starting with AYSO in the second grade. Just a few years later, he was also participating at the club level.
As club teams still are to this day, there's a mix of Scotus, Columbus High and Lakeview kids on the roster. He grew up making friends with future rivals and spent all summer long with those friends playing the game.
Buffalo Park had a tennis court without a net allowing for short-field setups with only a handful of players. It was how most warm, sunny days were spent during childhood.
As he progressed to junior high and then high school, Ostdiek's game progressed as well, but his body had fallen behind. Though he had shown ability from an early age, he was still just 5-6 and 120 pounds at the end of his freshman year.
"I had a couple years there where it was hard to compete," he said. "There was definitely a dip in my game eighth grade and freshman year."
But by the end of his sophomore season he had grown six inches and put on some weight. Ostdiek found a regular starting role as a sophomore and remained a midfield starter the rest of his varsity career.
These days he's a consumer electronics engineer in San Francisco who completed his graduate studies at Stanford. He's engaged and was set to be married in June. Now, he's just waiting.
In 2009 he was waiting on the midfield stripe wondering if it was all over. While it was a much shorter wait, and much less consequential for his personal life, standing on the field and watching Columbus High have a chance to end his season, his career, came with just as much agony.
"I think going into the Columbus High game, that is a moment in my life where the objective was so clear and I was just very, very focused start to finish on winning the game," he said. "Knowing that we had a chance to get to state, which was our goal from the start, and taking this impossible path through the district, I remember thinking we had lost."
During the celebration that ensued, Ostdiek recalls a moment thinking back to Columbus High's missed penalty. The circumstances of the moment made the win somewhat surreal.
"At that point, the pressure was kind of off with me," he said. "Then it became, 'OK, let's just get to state.'"
Brezenski almost certainly had the same thoughts. As the approach was made for Columbus High's fifth shooter, he was already preparing his postgame talk.
"‘We made a great run but just unlucky today,’ stuff like that because we had so many chances in that game to win," he said. "We just couldn’t finish."
A quick turnaround
Getting to state meant going through 15-0 South Sioux.
The Cardinals walloped Schuyler 4-0 in the district semifinal - one of seven wins in which they scored four or more goals. South Sioux's season included a 2-1 victory over Skutt, four total wins over Class A programs and 62 total goals for with just nine against.
The Cards shut out nine opponents.
But as Ostdiek said, the pressure was mostly off after the win over Columbus. Seeing a premiere scoring threat miss when just about everyone watching knew the season was over was a new lease on life.
Plus, while South Sioux was without a loss and the clear No. 1, Ostdiek said the Cardinals were a group that was overly emotional.
"I remember one time, I was throwing a ball in, and we were playing tight with them. It was a pretty intense game, obviously, and as I was throwing a ball in, somebody came from the sidelines who had run out of bounds and literally swatted the ball out of my hands while I was throwing it and got a yellow card," Ostdiek said. "They would do things like that. I kind of like playing against teams like that that are easily rattled."
"They were good, but at that point, we knew we just needed one win. It was very clear. We were focused on just one game."
Scotus opened the scoring in the 10th minute with Beiermann beating the South Sioux goalie near post following a series of passes from Kurtenbach to Bos to Schacher to Beiermann.
The Cardinals tied it three minutes later in transition then Ostdiek regained a Shamrock lead seven minutes before halftime on a direct kick from 20 yards out. South Sioux tied it in the 50th minute and the players trudged through two 10-minute overtimes, spent from competition two days before.
It would once again come down to a shootout.
The first five shooters on both teams capitalized sending it to another sudden death.
Schumacher came up with a Scotus save in the eighth round and again set the stage for Rambour.
"I remember him always walking up every time this happened," Beiermann said. "You just know he’s going to make it. He makes that shot in practice every time; he goes to the same spot; we know where it’s going to go."
With the win, Scotus had earned an 11th trip to the state tournament. The seniors, bit players on Brezenski's first time in 2006 that lost in the semifinals, were back at Morrison Stadium.
South Sioux City and Columbus High were both in as well on the two wildcard entries. The Cardinals were the top seed facing Hastings in the first round. Columbus was the 2 seed against Lexington and Scotus fourth with a matchup against Gretna.
The Shamrocks and Dragons were set for an 8 p.m. Thursday night match in Omaha. It would take until the next morning before a winner was decided.
"I've thought back to that a bunch of times because all of it was so crazy," Beiermann said. "I still remember the lightning, the waiting around, going to a hotel a couple blocks away and having just a couple boxes of granola bars that some parents brought, and that was that."
Beiermann and the Shamrocks were back at Morrison for a 7:30 a.m. kickoff the next morning. For the third time in a row, a Scotus match would be decided in a shootout.
"Once we got through the first 10 minutes, I think the confidence was built, even though we played just awful, he said. "Getting to the shootout, we knew exactly what was going to happen at that point."
