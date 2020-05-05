Scotus Boys Soccer 2009 Part 4: Two days in May

After more than a week hooked up to a hospital bed, he returned home where he slept 18 to 20 hours every day in the weeks that followed. Gokie was back up on his feet two months later and back to work the first of 2018.

“I did have to get some chemo in the hospital, but essentially, 15 years ago it was a death sentence. Now, they have a miracle drug. It’s one of the first cancers that was targeted versus just killing your body off and hoping it kills the cancer before it kills you," he said. "I basically take a $500 pill before bed every night and I should be fine; thank God for insurance."

His daughter Kateri is now 6, second daughter Cora is 3 and 1/2 and, while there was a time it seemed that might have been as large as the Gokie family would grow, he and his wife Hannah welcomed their son Felix into the world on May 1, 2019.

"When I was going through my cancer, I was honestly thinking back to freshman year and certain practices where, if someone cut a corner in conditioning, that was the worst thing in the world you could have done," Gokie said. "You never did that again when Brezenski caught you cutting a corner because he made everyone pay.