Scotus Boys Soccer 2009 Part 4: Two days in May

Having survived a miss by Columbus High's fifth shooter in the district semifinal and another shootout in the district final against unbeaten and No. 1 South Sioux City, Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer came into the 2009 state tournament pressing its luck.
The Shamrocks should have been eliminated by the Discoverers. When they weren't, they squandered two leads by the Cardinals but still found a way. Whatever breaks Scotus was owed in a normal season of good and bad luck, SCC had to be overdrawn on its ledger as the team loaded the bus for a night game at Morrison Stadium
But while it seemed there was no way the Shamrocks could have their backs up against the wall and respond for a third game in a row, that's exactly what happened in an unforgettable 12-hour period in downtown Omaha.
In one of the strangest circumstances ever for a state tournament game, Scotus started a match against Gretna on a Thursday that didn't conclude until Friday. That same Friday, Shamrock players went back to school, coach Jon Brezenski went back to work and they were all together again around 4 p.m. at the practice field.
There was lightning, last-minute lodging, an early wakeup call, and, yes, another shootout. Tom Rambour would make his presence felt once again.
Even with all the championship trophies in the hallway and the banners hanging in the Dowd Activity Center, no team from any era either at Scotus or its previous name, Saint Bonaventure, had ever experienced the hours that were Thursday night May 14, 2009, and the morning of Friday, May 15, 2009.
It wasn't the dramatic win over CHS, it wasn't breaking South Sioux City's unbeaten season and it wasn't the championship victory still to come. It was one of those strange stories that only make sense when it takes place during such an unpredictable season.
Cancer Survivor
David Gokie doesn't exactly remember first lacing up his cleats at the age of 4, but, according to family photos, that's when he began in the game of soccer.
By the time he was in the second grade, he was playing for the Columbus Mutiny, a club team, and thoroughly enjoying every minute of it. While many players drop out of AYSO at that point or in the years that follow to concentrate on club, he remained in the organization and continued to play Saturday mornings out at Wilderness Park.
One of his earliest memories of the game was coming up short in an AYSO championship match at the age of 10.
“I think there’s this picture of me when I was like 10 and I was just so pi%&ed," Gokie remembered. "My coach wanted to give me a hug and I wouldn’t hug him. I got an earful from my parents after the fact."
That moment plus one as a freshman formed the foundation of who he became as a Scotus defender. On the field due to some injuries in his rookie season, Gokie recalls stabbing for a ball rather than moving his feet and completely falling for a shot fake and ending up on the ground.
Teammate Clint Torczon saved him and prevented a goal. But while he understood his role as a defender having grown up in that position, it was that moment that revealed just how crucial it was to be on the back end and have the faith of the team.
Nowadays, Gokie is a wholesaler for an insurance company in Omaha that spends most days talking to financial planners, married with two daughters and a son.
The nature of Brezenski's attitude and approach to shaping the program according to his image when Gokie was a freshman also stuck with him when he faced the hardest part of his life.
In the late summer of 2017 and into the fall, he had been dealing with recurring headaches that required more than 10 Advil pills a day. In October, he went to his doctor where he fainted twice. Though he was on an antibiotic, it was having no effect.
Gokie was sent to UNMC in Omaha where chronic myeloid leukemia was discovered. An uncommon type of blood-cell cancer that begins in the bone marrow, chronic myeloid leukemia pops up in fewer than 200,000 Americans every year.
As cancers go, it's one of the least deadly. In Gokie's case, it nearly cost him his life.
“If you’re going to get cancer, chronic myeloid leukemia is what you want to get. But, we found it so late, I ended up getting pneumonia, septic shock and a whole bunch of things," he said. "So, I was in the hospital for eight or nine days. It was scary there for a little bit. I was in a medically induced coma, intubated and whatnot."
After more than a week hooked up to a hospital bed, he returned home where he slept 18 to 20 hours every day in the weeks that followed. Gokie was back up on his feet two months later and back to work the first of 2018.
“I did have to get some chemo in the hospital, but essentially, 15 years ago it was a death sentence. Now, they have a miracle drug. It’s one of the first cancers that was targeted versus just killing your body off and hoping it kills the cancer before it kills you," he said. "I basically take a $500 pill before bed every night and I should be fine; thank God for insurance."
His daughter Kateri is now 6, second daughter Cora is 3 and 1/2 and, while there was a time it seemed that might have been as large as the Gokie family would grow, he and his wife Hannah welcomed their son Felix into the world on May 1, 2019.
"When I was going through my cancer, I was honestly thinking back to freshman year and certain practices where, if someone cut a corner in conditioning, that was the worst thing in the world you could have done," Gokie said. "You never did that again when Brezenski caught you cutting a corner because he made everyone pay.
"We have so many memories with that (2006) senior class. I have so many memories of the struggles. We all went through it together. He made us do it, but if the last guy didn't get across the line in time, we were back on the line."
Two days in May
At the end of Gokie's senior soccer season, he was rarely practicing fully with the team. Following an ankle injury, the lanky defenseman spent much of the final weeks watching training then playing in the matches.
In preparation for the state tournament, Brezenski was looking for the best possible way to prepare the team for the environment of Creighton's Morrison Stadium; specifically the turf field.
Columbus had no turf fields at the time. In an attempt to come as close as possible to those conditions, Gokie's practice time when he normally would have been watching and allowing his ankle to recover was on a mower, cutting the grass as similar to turf as possible.
"I remember Gokie's rehab during that time was pushing a mower," senior teammate Jared Ostdiek recalled. "We were all on one end practicing while he was on the other making lines up and down the grass with the mower."
Scotus drew a Gretna team in the first round that came in 15-2 with its only losses to Crete 1-0 and 3-1 to Omaha Skutt. Gretna's schedule included two wins over Class A Elkhorn but also just five wins over teams with winning records.
The path to state was a 6-1 win over 4-12 Nebraska City then a 3-0 shutout of 9-10 Plattsmouth.
The Dragons averaged over three goals per game while allowing fewer than one. They had given up just 11 scores all season and won 10 of 15 matches by shut out.
Scotus and Gretna were the final match of the day that Thursday in a schedule that included four girls Class A matches and Class B 1 seed South Sioux City against 8 seed Hastings in the match prior to Scotus and Gretna.
The top of the Class B bracket started play on Wednesday.
Senior Simon Schacher opened the scoring with a Scotus goal in the eighth minute following a volley off the leg of fellow senior Chase Beiermann from the opposite side. Beiermann sent it to the far post; Schacher headed it back to the other side and made it 1-0.
The Shamrocks had a handful of other quality scoring chances but failed to capitalize. That proved to be costly when the Dragons tied it in the final three minutes of the half.
The second half was a stalemate at midfield with neither side gaining the upper hand. Scotus' best opportunities came on a series of set pieces that failed to find the back of the net.
It was a similar story in the first 10-minute overtime period. Lighting flashed just before the second 10-minute frame.
With just 10 minutes then potentially a shootout remaining, the NSAA tried to wait it out as long as possible to get the game finished. The girls Class B tournament started the next morning at 9 a.m.; including Scotus vs. Hastings at 11.
But the light show in the sky wouldn't end and it was decided the two teams had to call it a night then return to Morrison at 7:30 the next morning.
That left the Shamrocks in a disadvantage logistically. Gretna had about a half-hour trip back home to their own beds. Scotus hadn't reserved a hotel since it wouldn't play again until Saturday following a first-round win.
As SCC players were boarding the bus to head back to Columbus for maybe two hours of sleep, Athletic Director Gary Putez stopped Brezenski and informed him rooms had been found just a few blocks away.
Some parents provided a few boxes of granola bars and the team settled in, as best it could, for the night. Everyone was finally in bed around 3 a.m.
A weary Scotus team was back on the field less than five hours later where it had to withstand a more well-rested Gretna squad.
“Gretna just destroyed us," Brezenski said. "I don’t think we even crossed midfield at all. They just owned us, but they couldn’t score.”
Ostdiek remembers the restart as one of his worst performances ever.
"I hated it. We were playing really well the night before and, honestly, probably should have won in regulation. I think we should have had another goal in there. We were playing really well, and I am not a morning person," he said. "I do not really remember even playing that much. My competitive level was very low. My energy level was very low. I did not enjoy it."
With the midfield and the forwards unable to sustain any type of attack, it was left up to Gokie and the defense to hold the line.
“I felt like our defense wasn’t terrible, at times, but it got to the point where (Gretna) had so many shots on goal it was kind of embarrassing," he said.
Yet, the 10 minutes expired and that alone inspired more than just hope in the Shamrocks. Another shootout? No problem.
"Getting to a shootout, we knew exactly what was going to happen at this point," Beiermann said. "At that moment, I think that’s where a lot of the belief was, that we could really go on this run."
Keeper Shawn Schumacher made some crucial saves during the initial five-round contest. But of course, as it had the previous two matches, it would go to sudden death where Gretna missed in the sixth round and Tom Rambour stepped up and added to his legend.
“He had that wrestler mentality – tough as nails, and he wanted that pressure," Brezenski said.
The team was back in class that afternoon and Brezenski was back at work where he received applause and cheers when he returned to the clinic.
Just a few hours later, the team was on the training field trying to make sense of what had happened. The practice time and the location was familiar, but there was just something else hanging around, something indescribable.
Before anyone could wrap their mind around it, Brezenski had a plan for the next morning at 11 a.m. The state semifinals were a rematch with South Sioux City nine days after the Shamrocks ended the Cardinals unbeaten season.
They, too, had advanced on a shootout and were set for revenge against a squad that stood in the way of the program's second-ever state title match.
For once though, there would be no drama needed. Following three Scotus wins by shootout, the Shamrocks would put together perhaps their most complete performance of the season.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
