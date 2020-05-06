Scotus Boys Soccer 2009 Part 5: Setting the Stage

Following the whirlwind that was a Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer win over Gretna in the first round of the 2009 state tournament, a rematch awaited with previously unbeaten South Sioux City.
The Cardinals were 15-0 when Scotus denied South Sioux a district title on May 7. Nine days later, the two were set for another head-to-head battle, this time at Morrison Stadium.
Ranked No. 1 and perfect up until the district final, South Sioux had no trouble earning a wildcard berth to state despite the loss. That was true of Columbus High as well, also part of the bracket in what turned out to be the strongest district in the state and historically maybe the strongest district ever.
But while South Sioux won 10 matches by three or more goals in the regular season, and first-round state opponent Hastings came in with only three wins over teams above .500, the pesky Tigers pushed the Cardinals to the brink in Omaha.
That match was decided on the same Thursday night in which Scotus vs. Gretna was the scheduled late game. The Shamrocks and Dragons didn't kick off until after 9 p.m. then followed a similar path albeit a much more unique one with the lightning storm and the conclusion delayed until the next morning.
By that point, the legend of Tom Rambour was firmly in place. The junior defenseman scored shootout winners in back-to-back-to-back postseason victories, sending Scotus over Columbus High, South Sioux and Gretna.
It seemed the Shamrocks were destined to be living on the edge while finding more and more unlikely ways to win and keep the season alive.
But in the state semifinal rematch, Rambour's heroics were unnecessary.
Following a trio of edge-of-your-seat, nail-biting victories, there was no drama that Saturday afternoon. Scotus played maybe its strongest, most complete match of the season and left no doubt, shutting out South Sioux 3-0.
And it started with the focus of practice the day before, just hours after SCC had defeated Gretna then returned home to Columbus and went back to class.
"We just took it to them," coach Jon Brezenski remembered about his team's semifinal performance. "We scored three beautiful goals."
It's all in the preparation
Scotus had little time to prepare for a rematch with South Sioux when the Gretna game carried over from one day to the next. Though their female classmates were in action also at the state tournament just hours after Rambour delivered for a third match in a row, the boys returned to Columbus to try and maximize whatever practice time was available.
That proved to pay dividends.
The Cardinals earned their way to Saturday's 11 a.m. final by dispatching Hastings in a shootout.
South Sioux broke a scoreless halftime deadlock with a goal in the 51st minute. Hastings answered with just over 12 minutes remaining on a free kick that glanced off the head of a Cardinal defender for an own goal.
Overtime failed to produce anything more, leading to PKs where both sides made four of five. South Sioux had a chance to win in the fifth round but were denied by the Hastings keeper.
It took until the eighth round following a Cardinal save that set the stage for the shootout and game winner by Guillermo Valdonivo.
South Sioux, though talented, speedy and with several players capable of finding the back of the net, lacked physical size. Concentrating on that factor, Brezenski had the team practicing its set pieces, corner kicks, free kicks and throw-ins in during its one and only practice before the match.
Scotus focused on highlighting its size for loose ball and ball in the air situations.
The following day, the Shamrocks executed set pieces for chances nearly every time and scored two goals out of the air. South Sioux City, a sometimes emotional squad that often let its frustration show, boiled over and had three players ejected on red cards.
Seniors Lucas Backman and Chase Beiermann created a chance in the 18th minute that gave Scotus the 1-0 lead and set the tone for the match. Backman beat his defender down the right flank and crossed a pass into the box to the opposite post. Beiermann arrived right on time and sent it into the net with a thundering header.
Beiermann helped double the advantage with three minutes before halftime when he located Simon Schacher in the slot alone at the opposite post. He calmly fired it in and made it a 2-0 advantage at the break.
Jared Ostdiek, who's head-over-heels flip toss turned regular throw-ins into corner-like opportunities, served a flip up for Alex Kuta in the 52nd minute that Kuta sent as a cannon shot to the goal and a 3-0 lead.
Starting keeper Shawn Schumacher went down with a minor injury five minutes later but backup sophomore James Euteneuer came on in relief and made a late save to preserve the shutout.
"I think it was everyone being really complete that game. Everyone played well; great crosses, great finishing," Beiermann recalled. "I can say I wasn’t great. I took a PK that game I missed that Billy Kurtenbach reminds me about a lot because he wanted to take it."
Beiermann's chance came in the second minute. Though he failed, it's a minor footnote now; to everyone but Kurtenbach.
"I said, ‘No, I’ve got this,’ then I missed on it. I missed on the rebound, too. But that game, we had everyone playing well," Beiermann said. "Alex Kuta just hit a laser of a goal with a one-time volley. That’s one I’ll never forget. The look on his face…he knew he could do it, but I think he was still shocked and amazed when he did it. It was an awesome thing – everyone on the team contributing."
Because Columbus High had played and won its semifinal match in the game prior, Scotus knew its championship opponent following the final whistle.
Setting the stage
Columbus High was in its own rematch in the 9 a.m. Class B semifinal start.
The Discoverers were 12-3 in the 2009 regular season, suffering losses to Omaha Skutt, Kearney and North Platte. Skutt, the defending champs, handed CHS its first loss in the third match on the schedule at the Elkhorn Invite.
After that setback, Columbus won five straight.
The Discoverers opened state with a 3-0 win over Lexington and goals by Kyle Satorie, Collyn Sansoni and Saul Coria.
Satorie made it 1-0 in the first half. Sansoni and Coria put it away with goals in the first seven minutes of the second half.
"Five, six minutes into the game, our keeper, Tony Olvera, made just a great save. That could have turned the game around," Jamie Bennett, the CHS boys coach from 2007 to 2011. "I think it just gave us momentum."
Columbus moved on to face Skutt when the 3 seed Skyhawks took down the 6 seed Warriors of Lincoln Lutheran with a single goal in the 23rd minute.
Columbus turned that result around on Skutt in the semis, winning 1-0 with a direct kick by defender Michael Ziola in the 50th minute. The shutout tied the Class B mark for the most in a season and made it nine games in a row in which the Discoverers hadn't allowed a goal in regulation.
"I was telling him to put it far post as an assist, and if anybody knows Michael the way I know Michael, I knew that wasn't going to happen," Bennet joked. "He took the shot from there, and Skutt's goalie misplayed it and it sailed over his head to the back of the net."
Columbus then hung around for the second semifinal and watched as Scotus was dominant against a South Sioux City team that had settled into the undisputed No. 1 ranking midway through the year. But in a span of less than 10 days, the Cardinals went from unbeaten and No. 1 to no longer in the tournament.
As the game played out, and for sure as the final whistle sounded, the Discoverers could only think back to the district semifinal back at Wilderness Park and the fifth-round shootout try that missed. A goal there ends the Scotus season and prevents the Shamrocks from ever qualifying for the championship let alone making the state tournament.
But now, that was all in the past. Both teams headed back west to town to prepare for one of the oddest Sundays in Columbus history.
An uneasy peace
Sunday, May 17 in Columbus, Nebraska was graduation day. For as memorable and meaningful as commencement and the parties that follow are every year, soccer players and soccer fans had much of their attention elsewhere.
“That was graduation weekend, and, of course, you go to graduation parties and there’s a mix of Columbus High and Scotus people there," Brezenski said. "You try to be cordial, but you could tell there was just an intensity in the air.”
Bennett encountered the same scenario in driveways, garages and party halls across town. Since club soccer in Columbus was made up of two teams split almost evenly between Discoverers and Shamrocks, there was more than just an intermingling of fan bases that afternoon.
"It was definitely the talk of every graduation party that I attended that weekend. I think it was excitement. There were a lot of Scotus parents that would give me a hard time, but in a very respectful way. They were excited. I think the whole town was excited," Bennett said. “I saw Columbus parents and Scotus parents interacting, and there was some trash talking, but it was all in good fun. There was no negativity I was aware of."
Someone left a pig carcass at the Dowd Activity Center doors at Scotus, but there was some common knowledge of who the culprit likely was, and it was all done in jest.
"It was a weird moment," Ostdiek said. "It was fun for the town."
Sunday eventually gave way to Monday when everything was on the line. Morrison Stadium had never seen anything like it.
Granted, Omaha teams faceoff almost every year in the Class A championship, but there's quite a bit of difference between programs from the same metro and those from the same rural community.
The stands were split right down the middle, maroon to the south and green to the north.
For the first time ever, and maybe never again, Columbus High and Scotus Central Catholic were set to battle for a state championship.
"I just told the guys, when you line up tonight on the field and your name is called, take a moment to look up into the stands," Brezenski said. "You're never going to see anything like this ever again."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
