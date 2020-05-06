Scotus Boys Soccer 2009 Part 5: Setting the Stage

“That was graduation weekend, and, of course, you go to graduation parties and there’s a mix of Columbus High and Scotus people there," Brezenski said. "You try to be cordial, but you could tell there was just an intensity in the air.”

Bennett encountered the same scenario in driveways, garages and party halls across town. Since club soccer in Columbus was made up of two teams split almost evenly between Discoverers and Shamrocks, there was more than just an intermingling of fan bases that afternoon.

"It was definitely the talk of every graduation party that I attended that weekend. I think it was excitement. There were a lot of Scotus parents that would give me a hard time, but in a very respectful way. They were excited. I think the whole town was excited," Bennett said. “I saw Columbus parents and Scotus parents interacting, and there was some trash talking, but it was all in good fun. There was no negativity I was aware of."

Someone left a pig carcass at the Dowd Activity Center doors at Scotus, but there was some common knowledge of who the culprit likely was, and it was all done in jest.

"It was a weird moment," Ostdiek said. "It was fun for the town."