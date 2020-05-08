Scotus Boys Soccer 2009 Part 7: Friendly fire

May 18, 2009 was a balmy late spring day in Omaha. The temperature rose to a high of 84 degrees right at about kickoff time for the Class B state championship boys soccer match between Columbus High and Scotus Central Catholic.
The two schools, separated by less than a mile back then, shared four sports programs together. Though soccer wasn't one of them, it was on the pitch where kids from different schools developed their deepest connections.
Columbus High began playing varsity soccer in 1990 and was in the midst of its ninth trip to the state tournament, fourth in a row. The Discoverers had yet to play in a title match and hadn't won a traditional team championship in anything since the 1972 boys basketball team
The 2009 group was just the sixth sport to have a chance to break that drought.
On the same sideline just past the midfield mark stood Scotus in its 11th state tournament appearance, looking for a third championship to go with those in 1997 and 2001.
Though the Discoverers and Shamrocks were about to become opponents for the evening, what brought them together was much more than what drove them apart.
The group of boys wearing white (CHS) and black (Scotus) had friendships that crossed that midfield line. Scotus senior Chase Beiermann and Columbus Senior Michael Ziola are still best friends to this day. Ziola and Scotus' Bill Kurtenbach are cousins. Ziola has been in both of their weddings. Other bonds on the two rosters are too numerous to mention.
Every player was a teammate with several others from the other school during childhood in either AYSO or club soccer. These boys had been spending weekends in the car together and on the field for almost a decade.
Their meeting in the state title match was just the second time schools from the same city, the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas not included, would face off for the ultimate prize. Elkhorn Mount Michael defeated Elkhorn in a shootout in 2005, the only other same small city matchup in state title history.
The game capped a Columbus High season that was one of the finest defensive performances in Nebraska High School history. The Discoverers simply couldn't be scored upon. They shut out 13 opponents, tying a Class B state record, and hadn't yet been scored upon in Omaha.
In all intents and purposes, their shutout mark should have been listed as 15 since two losses came in shootouts following scoreless ties.
It has been 39 days since Columbus was last scored upon in regulation.
Scotus wasn't so much a team built on offense or defense but on big moments.
The Shamrocks started 0-2 then won six straight including a season-defining win over Creighton Prep that gave birth to the 'Believe' movement - still the program motto to this day.
They had their backs up against the wall in the district semifinal against the same Columbus High team just 13 days earlier. CHS could have ended the SCC season in the shootout but missed a final round PK, had the next attempt saved then watched as Tom Rambour began his run to immortality.
Rambour scored shootout wins in the next two matches as well while Scotus rode the razor's edge to the state semifinals. A 3-0 win over South Sioux City just a few hours after Columbus defeated Skutt 1-0 set the stage for a match that will forever live on as the best of Columbus.
With the stakes as high as a state championship, there could have been disdain, contempt and hatred hanging around Morrison Stadium that night. One side was going to win, and the other was going to lose. It was the first, and likely, only time Coulmbus High and Scotus would meet for a state championship. The bragging rights alone were tremendous.
Yet, instead, two fan bases settled in for history intent on cheering for their side while politely acknowledging the merits of the other.
On the field, no deference was shown. Though proper etiquette and cordiality was the name of the game in the stands, the tone of the match was much different. No quarter was given nor requested.
The challenges were hard and the play was fierce. For two teams with so much familiarity and friendliness off the field, intensity and passion was how the players expressed their sportsmanship on it. Anything less would have been deemed a lack of respect.
So, yes, it was a battle, albeit a friendly one.
"We were always even keel, but there was a little bit of nasty. We’re not going to back down from anybody. We’re going to right at you and turn the game into whatever we wanted to turn it into," Ziola said. "When I think back to that ’09 final, that’s what all 22 players on the field were like."
A battle for the ages
Scotus senior Jared Ostdiek wasn't fond of playing Columbus High that year. As a midfielder, the Discoverers' tendency to send long passes to speedy forwards often avoided the neutral part of the field. He just never seemed to get too many touches.
That was true of the district semifinal, and would prove to be so again in Omaha. He was only slightly involved in the outcome.
But right after the kickoff, he could have changed the complexion of the match in a major way.
"I should have scored in the first 30 seconds of the game. I always encouraged our team to go forward with the kickoff. I hated playing it backward. Chase (Beiermann) and I would try to dribble through the whole opposing team and see how far we could get," Ostdiek recalled. "We never did score doing that, so, maybe not the best strategy. But that game, we almost did. I had a shot on goal thinking, 'Here we go.'"
Ostdiek had a look from the top of the penalty area that was blocked by a Ziola just after he released it. It was one of the best chances of the day, just moments after kickoff, and one that was fleeting in a match where there were few opportunities. When there were, the windows closed quickly.
Understanding just who was on the other side set up a struggle for control.
“I thought we played great. We had a few really good opportunities to score, and I have to give all the credit in the world to (Scotus goalkeeper) Shawn Schumacher," then CHS head coach Jamie Bennett said. "He made two or three saves I didn’t think he had in him. But he made them and he made it look easy. We missed one from about 10, 12 yards out with no goalie. We put it over the bar. We had our chances."
Following Ostdiek's chance, Columbus was the more aggressive side through the first 40 minutes but couldn't capitalize. Schumacher made his biggest saves in the second half and saved the match for Scotus on a shot with 30 seconds remaining that was headed low into the corner. He then calmly grabbed the ensuing corner kick out of the air as regulation expired.
Once the game reached overtime, it appeared Scotus had slightly better fitness. Columbus brought a defender up the field looking for the go-ahead goal and attacked with three forwards.
Scotus coach Jon Brezenski anticipated this move at halftime and gave his group advice on how to respond. His message was to attack the wing.
The stuff of legends
The Shamrocks held off the Discoverers in the first 10-minute overtime then refocused during the break with Brezenski again imploring his players to widen the field and attack the flanks.
The game-winning goal started with that strategy and had a whole lot of help on an individual effort by Simon Schacher.
“The story is all about Simon because he fought down that right sideline, came off the touchline and went through three defenders, one of them twice," Beiermann, the eventual goal-scorer recounted. "Without him doing that all himself…the whole time I’m just a spectator in the middle kind of floating to where I should be, watching him battle through it all. Then he just sends this pass across and I remember seeing it, telling myself not to kick it over."
The sequence started on a Schumacher goal kick that deflected off a Discoverer to Shamrock Lucas Backman. He played it up the far sideline to Schacher who raced past a defender then maneuvered around the same player as he turned the corner and entered the penalty area.
He lost the handle at that point but had a fortunate bounce through a defenders' legs from 10 yards out at the left post. Beiermann called for a pass to the slot from his spot at the top of the six-yard box. He put a right foot on the ball the moment it arrived and ripped it inside the post.
The goal came with 2:51 remaining in the second overtime. Scotus hung on and raised a trophy.
"I hate to be clichè and say it was indescribable, but it really is. It's just a moment that's a manifestation of all the effort and all the work and all the luck that went into it, knowing that you accomplished something you set out to do at the start of the season, and years and years before," Ostdiek said. "It's a moment where it's so clear that you accomplished what you set out to do that, if I'm being honest, I don't truly remember. It was sort of a black out right after that moment."
The timing of the goal was fitting to Brezenski. He was on that 1997 team that won the first Scotus boys championship then lost teammate Chip Kaup hours later in a tragic death.
Brezenksi couldn't help but feel Kaup was looking out for his team and had planned out the timing of the goal just perfectly.
“I can remember that so clearly when it happened because it happened in the 97th minute," Brezenski said. "I thought that was poetic justice because we won our first championship in ’97 before Chip’s death, then I get my first title in the 97th minute. I always thought that was kind of paying homage to him."
As far as what else he remembers taking himself back to the moment?
"It was loud, Brezenski said. "It was so loud."
Aftermath
On the south end of the field it was crushing defeat.
Ziola remembers a pep rally ahead of the state tournament and looking up in the old Columbus High gym and seeing the board listing team championships. He imagined seeing 2009 boys soccer listed there some day.
Instead, he watched friends and relatives celebrate at midfield and pose for photos. Beiermann says that to this day when the match is brought up around the pair, they tend to steer the conversation elsewhere.
“We were probably hanging out the night before that. It’s one of those things that, it just sucks. We were a really good team. I would still go to the grave today and say we were the best team in Class B that year," Ziola said. "I’ll argue that as long as I could forever. On that day, they scored the goal and they won. We didn’t score. That’s just how it goes sometimes."
Bennett, like Brezenski, was coaching his alma mater. It was probably his one and only chance to give Columbus High a title. While he failed in that respect, he can still look back fondly and appreciate being a part of it.
“I’ve thought back a million times on what I’d do differently, and I don’t know what I’d do differently. The guys that played, they played their hearts out. We just didn’t make the plays that day and they did," Bennett said. “It still bothers me that we lost. Any coach that loses in the state finals, it’s going to haunt them no matter how bad they lose or who they lose to. I’m not sad about. It’s just something that is part of life."
Let the celebration begin
After the awards ceremony was over and the appropriate hardware handed out in Omaha, Scotus returned to Columbus and assembled at Schacher's house. His father, Tim, had recorded a local news broadcast so everyone could see the winning goal again. Tim played it three times, rewound the tape for a fourth time but then mistakenly hit the button and erased it.
There might have been some hard feelings around town for a week between the two teams, but those eventually subsided. Boys from both, and Lakeview, often assembled during the following summer at the Scotus soccer field for pickup games.
It might have been the greatest talent of Columbus soccer ever gathered in one place.
Other teams could make an argument for their own ability.
The Discoverers went on to play in the title match again 10 years later, losing last spring in a shootout to Omaha Skutt.
Scotus put together the first threepeat in Nebraska boys high school soccer history in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
Yet, the circumstances and moments of 2009 have been hard to match ever since.
For Ostdiek, it was a moment in time where everything made sense. Life provides few such moments ever again.
"We had a good group of players, and we thought we were going to be pretty OK that year. I don't know if I came into the season thinking we were the favorites to win the state championship," he said. "Thinking back now to high school sports, and that state championship, high school sports are not the most important thing in life. In some aspects, they're quite trivial. But there's something to be said for having a group of people united, working for a common goal, and having it so clear, black or white, if you achieve that goal.
"Sports are simple in that sense in that either you win or you lose. In life, that's not always the case. It's unclear who the winners and the losers are."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
