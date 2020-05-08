Scotus Boys Soccer 2009 Part 7: Friendly fire

The game-winning goal started with that strategy and had a whole lot of help on an individual effort by Simon Schacher.

“The story is all about Simon because he fought down that right sideline, came off the touchline and went through three defenders, one of them twice," Beiermann, the eventual goal-scorer recounted. "Without him doing that all himself…the whole time I’m just a spectator in the middle kind of floating to where I should be, watching him battle through it all. Then he just sends this pass across and I remember seeing it, telling myself not to kick it over."

The sequence started on a Schumacher goal kick that deflected off a Discoverer to Shamrock Lucas Backman. He played it up the far sideline to Schacher who raced past a defender then maneuvered around the same player as he turned the corner and entered the penalty area.

He lost the handle at that point but had a fortunate bounce through a defenders' legs from 10 yards out at the left post. Beiermann called for a pass to the slot from his spot at the top of the six-yard box. He put a right foot on the ball the moment it arrived and ripped it inside the post.

The goal came with 2:51 remaining in the second overtime. Scotus hung on and raised a trophy.