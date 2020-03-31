Scotus Boys Soccer: Lack of season would stunt Shamrocks' growth

Last year's district final set the stage for a Shamrock return to glory.
Following the first threepeat in Nebraska boys high school soccer history from 2014-2016, Scotus Central Catholic spent the next two years somewhat middling.
SCC went 11-8 the 12th and final year under Jon Brezenski then transitioned to new head coach P.J. Miller and went 5-12.
Scotus then started 2019 8-1 and looked poised for its 15th all-time trip to Morrison Stadium and the state soccer tournament. The Shamrocks even had a 1-0 lead at Wildnerness Park in the district final before Omaha Roncalli equalized right after halftime then found the eventual game-winner nine minutes later.
Scotus was stunned. Its large senior class had been part of the final championship of the three as freshmen in 2016 but had to walk away having failed in two district finals.
The way the season had started and the wins that were a part of a six-week journey gave the season a feeling of inevitability until it didn't.
Now, after the graduation of eight seniors, seven of which were regular members of the program, Scotus has been infused with youth. Of the 27 players on the team, 21 are either sophomores or freshmen.
Though certainly not ideal, youth success indicated a potential breakout season for new names and new faces.
With the season on hold, and growing increasingly unlikely, the gains Scotus hoped to experience will likely never be realized and put the Shamrocks another year behind when 2021 rolls around.
"It still stings, and the three seniors we have this year, that are not playing right now, we still talk about it. We missed it by one game," Miller said about the 2-1 district final loss to Roncalli. "I’ve coached this game a long time; knowing you’re one game away, and we just couldn’t get it done…on paper, we should have won."
Scotus won consecutive games just once in 2018 then started off last year with two wins right out of the gate and 13 goals. Five matches into the season, the Shamrocks had already matched their goal total from the year before.
A major difference, Miller said, was more aggressiveness in the attacking zone. Rather than looking for the perfect pass, an issue that plagued the team throughout 2018, Scotus was shooting much more often.
Validation came at the Saint Ignatius Cup Tournament hosted by Creighton Prep. Scotus lost to Prep 4-1 but then started a five-game winning streak with a 2-1 defeat of Lincoln North Star.
The hot start was more than just a flash in the pan.
Scotus also won dramatic shootouts over Grand Island Northwest and Schuyler before the postseason arrived with an 11-4 mark. A 4-0 win over Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic was followed by a 1-0 subdistrict final overtime victory over eventual state runner-up Columbus High.
Next up was a Roncalli team that earned its way into the district final because of wildcard points. The Crimson Pride was coming off a 6-0 loss and, as Miller expressed, the weaker team statistically.
Roncalli averaged fewer goals per game, gave up more goals per game and was just 5-6 facing teams with a winning record.
But Scotus hit a post and a crossbar in the first half and settled for a 1-0 halftime lead that was wiped away in the first minute of the second half. A rebound off the Shamrock keeper found a waiting Roncalli player and gave the Crimson Pride the lead for good.
The Shamrocks created two corner kicks the rest of the way but no more shots on goal.
"If I recall correctly, we outshot them, held possession, had more chances, hit the post, hit the crossbar, we just could not score," Miller said. "It was the perfect storm. We just couldn't get it done."
Hoping to get it done in 2020 was a group of unknowns everywhere on the field but at goalkeeper. Senior Connor Wiehn returned to his duties between the pipes. Everywhere else was a question in terms of ability, chemistry and identity.
Scotus was going to take its lumps. Its season-opening tournament included Columbus High and Gretna and the Prep Tournament opened with a match against reigning Class B champ Omaha Skutt.
SCC was in line for a baptism by fire, but Miller was perfectly fine with that situation.
Though Scotus was 13-5 a year ago, the Shamrocks still spent much of the first half of the season figuring themselves out. It's unlikely they would have had the kind of start as a year ago, but having just done it, and because of program tradition, Miller was excited to see how his group would round into form.
"We knew we were going to get hit in the mouth early, but we were going to learn from it," he said. ..."The first few weeks of practice, you could tell that they were starting to find it; find a rhythm. We had to move some people around, but now we’re going to have another guessing game next year."
Scotus graduated all of its back line defenders and lost 27 of its 42 goals also to graduation or transfer out of state.
Tyler Vaught was set to be the top returning offensive weapon, but with no back line, it was likely his experience would have to be applied to defense. In the midfield, there were no obvious candidates. It was the same upfront.
Three freshmen, Miller said, looked poised to be in the starting lineup on opening day.
"It was a chess game, and every game was going to be different," he said. "We might somebody else playing a different position just to benefit what we can do against an opponent."
Scotus scrimmaged on March 14, two days before the NSAA shut everything down for two weeks. Before those two weeks were up, the suspension was extended to the end of April.
Miller can't say how a shortened season would be held, or if there's the potential for an extension into June. What he can say is that neither situation looks beneficial to his team. There probably won't be enough time, even if some play is allowed, for Scotus to build much in 2020.
"We'll have another decent-sized freshmen class. But it's going to be hard to find that chemistry," Miller said. "I think (we could have challenged for state). There's a lot of athletic kids there that could have made it happen. Class B was much more wide open than last year.
"There was Skutt, Crete, Lexington and then you always have to throw Scotus in the mix. It's just...it was all kind of taken away."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
