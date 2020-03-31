Scotus Boys Soccer: Lack of season would stunt Shamrocks' growth

SCC was in line for a baptism by fire, but Miller was perfectly fine with that situation.

Though Scotus was 13-5 a year ago, the Shamrocks still spent much of the first half of the season figuring themselves out. It's unlikely they would have had the kind of start as a year ago, but having just done it, and because of program tradition, Miller was excited to see how his group would round into form.

"We knew we were going to get hit in the mouth early, but we were going to learn from it," he said. ..."The first few weeks of practice, you could tell that they were starting to find it; find a rhythm. We had to move some people around, but now we’re going to have another guessing game next year."

Scotus graduated all of its back line defenders and lost 27 of its 42 goals also to graduation or transfer out of state.

Tyler Vaught was set to be the top returning offensive weapon, but with no back line, it was likely his experience would have to be applied to defense. In the midfield, there were no obvious candidates. It was the same upfront.

Three freshmen, Miller said, looked poised to be in the starting lineup on opening day.