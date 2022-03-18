Scotus boys soccer more than just hopeful in 2022

Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer had many more questions than answers last spring. By then, those answers should have been provided.

The 2019 team that went 13-5 and lost in the district final said goodbye to eight seniors, more than half its scoring and nearly all of the starting lineup. Who was next to fill those roles and responsibilities was the focus for 2020, then 2020 didn't happen.

Delaying a growing year meant all kinds of concerns once soccer was back in 2021. Not only was the team mostly made up of freshmen and sophomores, but there were only two seniors, and those seniors hadn't played in two years. Inexperience was evident early when Scotus started 1-3 and sat at 4-6 with just four matches left in the season.

What followed was an eight-game winning streak that earned the 'Rocks their 23rd trip to the state tournament. Elkhorn Mount Michael scored two late goals and ended the magical run but also inspired a belief that may not have been there when practices began in late February.

In a matter of a few weeks, Scotus went from a wide-eyed, hopeful bunch that likely would have seen a trip to state as a success to one that felt a first-round loss was a disappointing season. That disappointment plus more confidence overall has the Shamrocks setting state as a bare minimum in 2022.

"I think the kids are hungry," coach P.J. Miller said. "They want to get back to Omaha. It's always your goal, but when we won the district final, the jubilation on the sideline was crazy. Everybody worked hard to get there, and they all knew it. We want to get back there again, but we know there's work to be done, and we don't want to have to leave after one game."

Scotus has high expectations not only because it proved to itself how good it can be last year but also due to the return of all but 11 of the goals, all but two starters and an important transfer who was the best player on his old squad.

Freshman Frank Fehringer announced his presence early when he scored four goals in the fifth game of the year. Ten more in the back half of the season showed it wasn't a fluke. He had three other multi-goal games and put another four past the keeper in the subdistrict title win over Schuyler.

Fehringer finished with a season-high 16 goals, picked up five assists and posted a team-high 37 points.

Junior Chance Bailey was second on the team in scoring, posted 13 goals, six assists and also established himself as one of the top weapons on the roster.

Behind that duo there were 10 other goals and eight assists for a larger crop of underclassmen.

The back line came together around Zane Beiermann, Devon Borchers and Trenton Cielocha. Scotus gave up 40 goals but 15 of those were in the first four games. The Shamrocks had six shutouts, and goalkeeper Josh Bixenmann played in 14 of 16 games, made some freshman mistakes, but seized the position.

Each of those names mentioned are back for 2022.

"Getting to state was a little bit of a surprise; I don't think anyone really expected it," Bailey said. "We turned it on about halfway through the season and everybody was like, 'Maybe we've got a shot at this.'

Added to the mix is Jose Cruz - Schuyler's leading scorer in his freshman season. His combination of speed and skill made him one of the best weapons on the team the minute he stepped on the field. His first year of varsity included seven matches with multiple goals.

"He adds a whole other spark up top," Miller said.

And yet, while Scotus has more proven talent, the Shamrocks aren't about to simply expect to pick up where they left off.

Ross Thorson was the third-leading scorer on the team and the main cog through which the offense flowed. Carter Filipi and Ted Fehringer played alongside Thorson and saw up close what it means to be a distributor and creator, but only time will tell.

Matthew Dolezal was the wise veteran on the left wing who showed how to move without the ball and open up scoring opportunities. Dolezal and Thorson are only two players, but because most of the roster either hadn't played in two years or hadn't yet played varsity, the team naturally lined up behind its senior duo.

There are more seniors this year, but also less reliance on the older members of the roster. So many underclassmen emerged last season that Scotus has contributors and leaders everywhere regardless of age.

"Our first goal is to get back to the state tournament, but I don't know why we couldn't win it all," Bailey said. "I think we have all the confidence in the world."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

