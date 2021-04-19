Scotus boys suffer second straight shutout

The Scotus Central Catholic boys suffered another shutout loss, this time by two more goals than two days earlier, but were pleased with the level of play against a superior opponent on Saturday in Omaha.

Scotus lost Thursday to Omaha Burke 4-0 then turned around and took a 6-0 loss to Millard South.

A span of 6 minutes and 43 seconds, timed exactly by coach P.J. Miller after watching film, cost the Shamrocks against the Bulldogs when a four-goal outburst had Scotus stymied and in a daze. Saturday included two more goals by the opponent, and a few more silly mistakes, but also a much more physical effort from a team that never backed down.

"We were just overmatched. Millard South has 18 kids on the roster and every one of them plays nearly year round. Their individual skills and tactical skills, everything as on point. We were just overmatched," Miller said. "We didn't play poorly, we just didn't have the same kind of firepower."

Millard South, rated No. 10 in Class A by the most recent Lincoln Journal Star rankings, scored three in the first half and three in the second. The Patriots came into the match 7-4 after a loss to tournament host Omaha Bryan. Prior to that defeat, Millard South had lost to No. 5 Millard North, No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South and No. 4 Gretna.