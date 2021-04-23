Scotus boys take another rated pelt

Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer scored all three goals in the first half, endured some late drama in the final minutes but thwarted a desperate comeback attempt and earned a 3-2 road victory at No. 7 Schuyler on Thursday.
The victory gave the Shamrocks back-to-back wins for the first time this season, evened up their record at 6-6 and made it two straight wins against ranked teams.
Scotus defeated No. 6 Blair on the road Tuesday 5-3 in a match that began with a Shamrock goal less than a minute into the contest. SCC wasn't quite as quick with the offense two afternoons later but again produced an early spark.
Also, like Thursday, Scotus answered the opponents' goal with one of its own and largely determined the location of play in the first 40 minutes and took a 3-1 lead. Although Schuyler was much more of a force after halftime the Warriors didn't come within a goal until the final two minutes.
Chance Bailey scored twice and Carter Filipi had the third for a Scotus boys team that returns to action Saturday morning at home against Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic.
"Kearney Catholic was a big one for us, because they hadn't lost yet, and they've played similar opponents with a goal difference a little better than ours. But this is probably the biggest (win) thus far," coach P.J. Miller said. "It was a little bit of a sluggish start both ways. Then we kind of found our footing and took over."
Bailey scored the first of the match following a throw in from Filipi in the ninth minute. Filipi found Bailey in between two Schuyler defenders on a streak to the goal. He split the pair then took the Warrior keeper one-on-one and found the back of the net.
Bailey made it 2-0 just about 15 minutes later when sophomore Ted Fehringer found him through the defense for another open look on frame. Less than two minutes later, freshman Frank Fehringer put a cross in the area that Filipi finished with a header.
Schuyler scored just about five minutes after Bailey notched his first but then didn't have another legitimate threat until the closing minutes. Schuyler scored its second on a corner kick but failed to produce the equalizer.
"I don't know if we were running out of gas or we were having trouble dealing with the pressure they had on us, but we were just not getting the ball out of the back," Miller said about the second half. "When we needed a clearance we kept putting it back in the middle of the field. Schuyler had a guy there, regained possession and moved up on us."
Schuyler entered the match 9-5 and had won five in a row before a loss in the conference semifinals and the conference consolation last weekend. The 'Rocks handed the Warriors a third straight loss and tightened up the Class B wildcard standings.
The battle for the top spot in the subdistrict will come down to Scotus and Schuyler. Lakeview and Seward will make up the 3 and 4 seeds, likely in that order. The Shamrocks and Warriors are also fighting to stay within the top 10 of the standings to ensure advancement to the district final after a loss in the subdistrict final.
Scotus was 15 in the standings before the match. Schuyler was sixth. The Warriors dropped one while Scotus jumped up six spots. Regardless, it seems Schuyler will likely remain slightly ahead if both teams win out. Schuyler has just one match remaining, and it's again Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic. Scotus faces Hastings on Tuesday following the match with LHNE.
Scotus also plays Elkhorn North on Thursday but that match, Miller believes, will come after subdistrict seeding is assigned.
Whatever happens, Thursday was a confidence builder for the final 10 days and a result of some hard lessons learned in Omaha last weekend.
"Again, it goes back to those games against Burke and Millard South - it's prepared us for this final stretch of the season," Miller said. "We know what we have to do, we know how we have to play...the kids know it. From what we can tell, as coaches, they've bought in, and we're going to go full steam ahead."
