Scotus boys take another rated pelt

Bailey scored the first of the match following a throw in from Filipi in the ninth minute. Filipi found Bailey in between two Schuyler defenders on a streak to the goal. He split the pair then took the Warrior keeper one-on-one and found the back of the net.

Bailey made it 2-0 just about 15 minutes later when sophomore Ted Fehringer found him through the defense for another open look on frame. Less than two minutes later, freshman Frank Fehringer put a cross in the area that Filipi finished with a header.

Schuyler scored just about five minutes after Bailey notched his first but then didn't have another legitimate threat until the closing minutes. Schuyler scored its second on a corner kick but failed to produce the equalizer.

"I don't know if we were running out of gas or we were having trouble dealing with the pressure they had on us, but we were just not getting the ball out of the back," Miller said about the second half. "When we needed a clearance we kept putting it back in the middle of the field. Schuyler had a guy there, regained possession and moved up on us."

Schuyler entered the match 9-5 and had won five in a row before a loss in the conference semifinals and the conference consolation last weekend. The 'Rocks handed the Warriors a third straight loss and tightened up the Class B wildcard standings.