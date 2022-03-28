Scotus boys wear down at Bryan

Already trying to fill some holes due to an important injury in the starting lineup, Scotus fell behind on the scoreboard and fell victim to attrition in a 3-0 loss at Omaha Bryan on Thursday.

Bryan scored twice in the first half then added a third from distance in the final 40 minutes, dashing any hopes for a comeback. Scotus dropped to 0-3 and has been shut out in back-to-back losses.

Some of that is due to the absence of sophomore and leading scorer from a year ago Frank Fehringer. His time on the sideline plus, at least thus far, only a handful of subs that have proven worthy of varsity time has forced the Shamrocks into a slow build up through the first 10 days of the season.

Slow but meaningful, said coach P.J. Miller.

"We just ran out of steam," Miller said. "We changed the formation and tried to move some guy around. But these Class A schools that are five times our size have a lot of guys to choose from. We knew they were going to come at us hard, so we switched to a four-back. Now, we're capable of running different formations. That will help us down the stretch."

Scotus gave up both first-half goals on set pieces that were misjudged by the defense and gave up an open shot at the back post. The first was a corner kick the defense failed to clear with a header and landed at the feet of Cesar Hernandez. He tapped it into a wide-open cage.

Hernandez made it 2-0 on a similar play when a throw-in also missed clearance and took a fortunate bounce to Hernandez.

Donovan Williams put the game to bed on a shot from 25 yards out that fooled Scotus goalkeeper Josh Bixenmann.

"We just didn't get enough possession," Miller said. "We're not used to that team speed playing on turf. We played well early, but we ran out of steam."

Scotus has to look only as far back as last year to see what it takes to overcome a tough start. The Shamrocks were 1-3 and 4-6 before an eight-game win streak led them to the state tournament.

All but two members of that team remain on the roster.

Scotus was hoping to get back on track Monday against Omaha Concordia before the match was canceled. The Shamrocks return to the field Thursday against Blair at Wilderness Park.

"We got some tough games out of the way early, and now we get to the rest of our schedule, and every game from here on out is winnable," Miller said. "As long a we can play our game and stay disciplined, we'll be OK."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.