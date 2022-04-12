Scotus boys win top-10 road showdown

Junior Blake Wemhoff scored his first goal of the season and the Scotus Central Catholic boys won a top-10 showdown Monday in Grand Island. The Shamrocks, who rose to No. 4 in the Journal Star ratings, picked up their fourth win in a row and improved to 5-2 with a victory over the No. 6 Vikings.

Wemhoff scored his first in the 71st minute off an assist from senior captain Chance Bailey. That makes four games in a row in which the senior midfielder has had an assist and gives him nine for the season.

Scotus worked the ball up from the defensive zone and generated a chance on crisp passing. Bailey found Wemhoff making a run to the slot where he capitalized on a nearly perfect pass for the shot.

Wemhoff had an assist in the 10-0 win over Lakeview and the 4-3 win against Blair but had yet to find the back of the net in his varsity career.

"He's had a run of bad luck. He doesn't score a lot, but he has had a lot of opportunities," coach P.J. Miller said.

And while it was just a 1-0 win, Miller said it might have been the best performance of the season, start to finish over a full 80 minutes. Josh Bixenmann made nine saves but only one that was overly challenging. Bixenmann had a ball find a Viking forward inside the six-yard box that he deflected away point blank.

It was also likely the most quality win of the season.

"It was probably, so far this year, our most complete game," Miller said. "We had several opportunities. ... Outside of not finishing, the team defense was phenomenal."

