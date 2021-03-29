Scotus boys working on the little things after weekend losses

"We were having a hard time keeping the ball at our feet," Miller said of the loss to Skutt. "We weren't making the proper pass and keeping the ball in our possession. With Skutt, you make one of those little mistakes, they close it down on you in a second and you're playing defense again."

Mount Michael was more of the same. Several miscues put Scotus on the back foot. The Knights scored their first on a misplay in the net then capitalized twice on corner kicks.

"The second half, we kept in on their end of the field a lot more than they were on ours," Miller said. "We just couldn't find the back of the net."

Scotus started the 2018 season 1-3 as well then finished 5-12. Three of the first five also included Gretna, Lakeview and Skutt.

The next two weeks appear to be an opportunity to fight back to .500. Scotus has won three in a row over Concordia, two straight against Lincoln Lutheran and Norfolk Catholic, five in a row against Grand Island Northwest and four of five over Kearney Catholic.

Check online and in Wednesday's issue for a story on the match against Concordia.