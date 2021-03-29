Scotus boys working on the little things after weekend losses

Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer received a lesson in high-quality soccer on Saturday in a pair of losses to ranked Class B squads.
SCC faced No. 1 Omaha Skutt in the opener then No. 10 Elkhorn Mount Michael at the Creighton Prep tournament and came away 0-2. The Shamrocks were defeated by the Skyhawks 5-0 and the Knights 3-0.
It was the first action for the Scotus boys following their home tournament the weekend before in which they split a pair. Scotus and Lakeview were set for a rematch on March 23 before rain canceled the match. The Shamrocks dropped to 1-3 with the defeats and were back in action Monday at home against Omaha Concordia.
"We found out what it's got to be like to compete with the top half of Class B," coach P.J. Miller said. "Skutt is a big athletic team. Probably two of their goals were mistakes on our end. We've got to fix those little things. Mount Michael, we made some adjustments in the second half and it worked out well, had some opportunities but couldn't finish."
Skutt scored three in the first half while Mount Michael had all three before halftime. The Skyhawks are 5-0 and went on to defeat Creighton Prep 2-0 in the championship match. Mount Michael lost to Prep 1-0 before defeating Scotus 3-0 and improving to 3-1.
Knight goalkeeper Kyle Pelan was forced into two saves against Scotus, but the Shamrocks were mostly playing defense in both matches.
"We were having a hard time keeping the ball at our feet," Miller said of the loss to Skutt. "We weren't making the proper pass and keeping the ball in our possession. With Skutt, you make one of those little mistakes, they close it down on you in a second and you're playing defense again."
Mount Michael was more of the same. Several miscues put Scotus on the back foot. The Knights scored their first on a misplay in the net then capitalized twice on corner kicks.
"The second half, we kept in on their end of the field a lot more than they were on ours," Miller said. "We just couldn't find the back of the net."
Scotus started the 2018 season 1-3 as well then finished 5-12. Three of the first five also included Gretna, Lakeview and Skutt.
The next two weeks appear to be an opportunity to fight back to .500. Scotus has won three in a row over Concordia, two straight against Lincoln Lutheran and Norfolk Catholic, five in a row against Grand Island Northwest and four of five over Kearney Catholic.
Check online and in Wednesday's issue for a story on the match against Concordia.
"This is an opportunity for us to fix those little things that have been hindering us," Miller said. "We didn't have a perfect game against Lakeview either, by any means. Once we can figure all those little things out, hopefully we can turn that corner."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.