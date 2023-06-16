Moving on is simply a fact of life — for some, it may be difficult and for others, it may be welcomed.

For Scotus Central Catholic, seniors Libbie Brezenski, Blake Wemhoff, Trenton Cielocha and Hailey Steffensmeier are able to move on from their time with the Shamrocks with some memories and awards.

The four were all honored by various groups for their excellence in sports over their senior years as some of the top athletes at Scotus and in the city of Columbus.

Winning both the female 2023 Columbus Community Hospital Athlete of the Year and the KLIR Prep Club Award was Brezenski after a record-breaking senior year.

Brezenski played volleyball, basketball and soccer for the Shamrocks.

“I’ve worked really hard throughout my seasons,” Brezenski said. “I think that getting rewarded like that just makes all the work I put into it just a lot sweeter.”

Brezenski was not someone who was an early standout as a Scotus freshman.

“I lost my freshman season of soccer due to COVID and the other two sports I didn’t play on varsity that year,” Brezenski said. “Once sophomore year happened I knew I really had to put a lot of time and work into it. Really dedicate myself because I never knew what game would be my last game.”

Losing that freshman year of soccer drove Brezenski to have a breakout sophomore season.

“COVID really put that in perspective for me and I gave it my best in all my sports and then soccer season rolled around and I ended up with 30 goals and I think five assists for my debut season as a varsity varsity athlete,” she said.

Brezenski would use that sophomore soccer season as a kick starter to eventually put her name in the Scotus record book as the schools leading goal scorer. She broke the record with her 74th career goal which passed her mother’s previous record.

She would finish with 78 career goals including a team-high 26 as a senior while adding on eight assists. On the court, Brezenski finished second on the volleyball team in digs with 235 and was a senior leader for the basketball team which finished its season with a 19-6 record and fell one win shy from state.

On the pitch, Brezenski’s play was a large part in leading the Shamrocks to state for a third straight year. Her play on the court and pitch ultimately led to her being recognized as one of the top athletes at Scotus and in Columbus.

“That was really special to me because it showed that more people than I thought saw how hard I was working and how good of a teammate I was,” Brezenski said. “I mean, it’s not always about who’s the best and most athletic person. I wasn’t the best player by far in volleyball and basketball. I feel like I was a really good teammate to all my other teammates, and I always put in 100% effort.”

While Brezenski’s time is up with her Scotus teammates, she credits them for helping in her successful athletic career.

“They were so important to me because, you can’t really get recognized if the other teammates you have had a bad season, you’re not going to really stand out amongst all these other great athletes,” Brezenski said. “So having my other teammates, just excelling in their own personal successes. They really put us on the map of competitors.”

While Brezenski is now the leading goal scorer at Scotus the previous record holder and her mother was her coach in soccer.

“It was really fun playing for my mom and honestly my coaches in all my seasons just made me really want to work harder to prove myself to them,” Brezenski said. “By doing that, I think it motivated me to always give 110% of my effort just to kind of show that I was meant to be out there.”

With Brezenski’s time with Scotus being complete, her next step is playing soccer at the College of Saint Mary in Omaha.

Along with Brezenski, Wemhoff was also awarded athletic honors by KLIR.

“It’s really special because sports have been a big part of my life since ever I was little,” Wemhoff said. “I’ve always wanted to better myself as an athlete so this was a really big honor for me.”

While Wemhoff was a Scotus student he did also compete as a Discoverer while taking part in tennis with Columbus High. He competed in doubles play with Alex Zoucha in his senior season with the duo finishing with a 19-14 record. He started tennis in his sophomore season.

“It was definitely a new experience, not knowing anything in the sport, I didn’t even know how the rules worked,” Wemhoff said. “You just kind of had to learn and develop those little skills. After that, you got the hang of it. It takes a little while to master but three years I got a pretty decent at it.”

For the Shamrocks, Wemhoff was a part of both the soccer and basketball teams. On the basketball court, Wemhoff tallied 3.3 points a game. In soccer, he finished second on the team with eight goals, third in assists with seven and played a key role in the team’s trip to state.

The trip to Omaha to compete at state was Wemhoff’s final time competing with the Shamrocks and also marked the end of his athletic career which also came with KLIR honors.

“It makes it a little easier because it makes me realize I’ve accomplished quite a bit in my athletic career,” Wemhoff said. “I should be happy with what I’ve done.”

A teammate of Wemhoff on the pitch, Cielocha was also awarded for his athletic accomplishments by winning the male Sertoma Athlete of the Year for Scotus.

Cielocha played both football and soccer for the Shamrocks.

“It means a lot to be honored. Football, probably being my favorite sport was really awesome this year and the team is great,” Cielocha said. “Soccer was huge as well. I’ve been playing it for so long and it just means a lot. I’ve been working so hard, and playing sports my whole life.”

In the fall, Cielocha play quarterback for Scotus and totaled 920 yards and nine touchdowns through the air. Cielocha would also add 254 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He also punted for 530 yards and added 37 tackles on defense.

In soccer, Cielocha scored seven goals and assisted on two more for the Shamrocks.

Like Wemhoff, the trip to state and being honored for his senior season in athletics marks the end of Cielocha’s sporting career.

“It actually feels pretty nice to end this way,” Cielocha said. “I was thinking about doing some sports my junior year but I talked to some coaches. They said, ‘You know, if you’re not two feet, you’re not going to like it.’ It was really nice finishing my soccer career and looking back and being happy with what I accomplished in my athletic career at Scotus.”

While his time at Scotus has come to an end Cielocha gives credit to his coaches and teammates for his success on the field.

“I attribute all of my success to the team, coaches, and everyone combined,” Cielocha said. “Without them, this wouldn’t even be possible. They help you, they were there every day, in practice in the weight room, pushed me to succeed and helping me through everything.”

The other athlete being honored by the Sertoma Club for Scotus was Steffensmeier.

“It means a lot, I’ve been putting in a lot of work since I was a little kid,” Steffensmeier said. “Finally getting recognized for it and getting these honors really meant a lot to me and I will definitely miss it in the future.”

Steffensmeier was a teammate of Brezenski in both volleyball and basketball while also competing in track in the spring.

In volleyball, Steffensmeier finished third on the team in kills with 125, she also finished third in blocks with 28. In basketball, she was another team leader for the Shamrocks. In the spring, she took part in throwing events for Scotus and narrowly missed out at state after finishing sixth in discus and seventh in shot put at districts.

While at Scotus, Steffensmeier competed in all three sports all four years and was able to grow as an athlete.

“There were definitely some ups and downs there, obviously, the wins and the losses but a lot of lessons were learned and a lot of memories that I will take with me for the rest of my life,” Steffensmeier said. “I wouldn’t have had it any other way, I’m very thankful for Scotus athletics and being a part of it.”

Steffensmeier is another Shamrock that will not be competing in sports at the next level but will look back at Scotus sports with positivity.

“I’m very sad, sports have been a huge part of my life for ever since I can remember,” Steffensmeier said. “I’ll probably be doing some intramurals in college for sure, staying with basketball and volleyball here and there playing with friends. I love the experience and all the memories and I’m excited for what’s next.”

The award from the Sertoma Club was the final step of her senior season.

“My senior season had a lot of lasts which obviously were really hard but I just enjoyed every moment of it,” Steffensmeier said. “Playing with my teammates for the last time and sharing all those special moments meant a lot to me and I will very much miss it.”