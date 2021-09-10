Scotus' Cecilia Arndt sets school record at Lakeview Invite

Cecilia Arndt made history at the Lakeview Invite Thursday at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus. The Scotus Central Catholic sophomore won the tournament with a 73 and set an 18-hole school record with that mark. She shot a 35 on the front nine and 38 on the back nine.
Arndt tied Jacey Gasper's school record last year with a 74. Head coach Tanya Niedbalski said Arndt's record-breaking round was a year in the making.
"She played with determination. The eagle on No. 7 was very impressive to watch," Niedbalski said. "Cece managed the course extremely well."
The Shamrocks finished tied for the lowest score with Northwest with a 365. Alaina Dierman scored a 94, Kaelyn Dierman finished with a 97, Halle Langan posted a 101 and Ella Nahorny completed the round with a 110.
"I thought we did a good job of staying out of trouble for the most part as a team," Niedbalski said. "The greens on a few holes were rough to putt on because of aeration and some of the rough was long, but everyone played under the same conditions."
Lakeview's Hannah Kitt placed 11th with a 93 as the Vikings finished seventh. Grace Berkeland was second on the team with a 99, Ella Divis scored a 110, Evie Hatcher ended the round with a 116 and Ali Mueller finished with a 140.
"Certainly not our best showing of the season," coach Sandy Harrison said. "As a team we kind of slipped a notch. More work is definitely needed on the mental side of the game. We still need to be better focused so we don't' follow a bad shot with another bad shot or bad hole.
Boone Central finished in fifth on the team leaderboard with a team score of 407.
Taylor Beierman placed sixth in the individual standings with an 87. She shot a 44 on the front nine and a 43 on the back nine.
Emmah Benson shot a 102, Rachel Malander scored a 108, Kaylee Krohn finished with a 110 and Cassidy Maricle completed the 18 holes with a 123.
