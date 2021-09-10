Scotus' Cecilia Arndt sets school record at Lakeview Invite

Cecilia Arndt made history at the Lakeview Invite Thursday at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus. The Scotus Central Catholic sophomore won the tournament with a 73 and set an 18-hole school record with that mark. She shot a 35 on the front nine and 38 on the back nine.

Arndt tied Jacey Gasper's school record last year with a 74. Head coach Tanya Niedbalski said Arndt's record-breaking round was a year in the making.

"She played with determination. The eagle on No. 7 was very impressive to watch," Niedbalski said. "Cece managed the course extremely well."

The Shamrocks finished tied for the lowest score with Northwest with a 365. Alaina Dierman scored a 94, Kaelyn Dierman finished with a 97, Halle Langan posted a 101 and Ella Nahorny completed the round with a 110.

"I thought we did a good job of staying out of trouble for the most part as a team," Niedbalski said. "The greens on a few holes were rough to putt on because of aeration and some of the rough was long, but everyone played under the same conditions."