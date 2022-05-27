 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Scotus commemorates 50th title with shirt sale

  • Updated
  • 0
Scotus Shamrocks

The Class C boys golf state championship for Scotus Central Catholic on Wednesday marked a milestone in athletic and activities achievement for the Shamrocks - their 50th state championship.

Since the 'Rocks won their first title in boys track and field in 1964, they've also captured trophies in volleyball (15), girls cross country (6), boys soccer (6), girls basketball (5), football (4), journalism (4), girls soccer (3), two more in boys track, two in boys golf and one each in boys cross country and girls track and field. Additionally, those 50 titles have come in 59 years.

To mark the occasion, Scotus is selling commemorative shirts that feature a state trophy on the front and a list of all the championships on the back. 

Those interested can visit scotus-central-catholic-50th-championship.itemorder.com/shop/sale/ or find this story online and click the link. 

The deadline to order is June 3 at 10 a.m.

People are also reading…

Shamrock Open Correction

The annual Shamrock Open at Tiburon Golf Course was recently listed in the Telegram as Sunday, June 4. The date of the event is Saturday, June 4.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flyer girls defend 3200 title

Flyer girls defend 3200 title

Omaha - Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball made it all the way back to the state title game minus a certain someone who now plays in Lincol…

CHS unified earns three medals

CHS unified earns three medals

OMAHA - Columbus High's unified team of Alex Lotspeich and Ashton LaPointe came into the state meet with a target on their backs.

All-Star soccer games canceled

All-Star soccer games canceled

The All-Star high school boys and girls soccer games slated for Wednesday at Central Community College-Columbus were canceled due to inclement…

Discoverer doubles win at state

Discoverer doubles win at state

Columbus High tennis was eliminated from the state tournament on Thursday in Omaha but not without making a little noise on the bracket.

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News