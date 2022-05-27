Scotus commemorates 50th title with shirt sale

The Class C boys golf state championship for Scotus Central Catholic on Wednesday marked a milestone in athletic and activities achievement for the Shamrocks - their 50th state championship.

Since the 'Rocks won their first title in boys track and field in 1964, they've also captured trophies in volleyball (15), girls cross country (6), boys soccer (6), girls basketball (5), football (4), journalism (4), girls soccer (3), two more in boys track, two in boys golf and one each in boys cross country and girls track and field. Additionally, those 50 titles have come in 59 years.

To mark the occasion, Scotus is selling commemorative shirts that feature a state trophy on the front and a list of all the championships on the back.

Those interested can visit scotus-central-catholic-50th-championship.itemorder.com/shop/sale/ or find this story online and click the link.

The deadline to order is June 3 at 10 a.m.

Shamrock Open Correction

The annual Shamrock Open at Tiburon Golf Course was recently listed in the Telegram as Sunday, June 4. The date of the event is Saturday, June 4.

