Scotus football closes summer camp with emphasis on offensive line

Scotus Central Catholic closed its annual summer football camp on Friday morning with few, if any, differences from the past.
While most programs have been forced into playing catch up since football-specific workouts were allowed starting on July 1, the Shamrocks were in a much more fortunate position. The camp, not scheduled to begin until July 6, fit perfectly into the new time frame for contact sports.
Thus, for the past two weeks, SCC has been hard at work installing the playbook and turning a critical eye toward personnel.
One area that needs little consideration is up front. Scotus welcomes back two offensive linemen that are two-year starters, another that was a starter last season and a fourth that started half the year in 2019.
Whatever questions remain, coach Tyler Linder enters his eighth season at the helm with more experience in his front five than at any time in the previous seven years. If there's one area he could pick to return players, offensive line would be exactly the one.
"It makes or breaks your team. You can have all the skill in the world, but if you don’t give them time or lanes you’re not going to be a very good football team," Linder said. "Having that experience is going to be crucial to our success in the fall."
Scotus has always utilized its summer football camp primarily for offensive playbook install. That's true of most teams, but few are as internally focused as the Shamrocks.
Rather than attend a team camp, or participate in a passing league, Scotus prefers to hold a 10-day camp that includes a separate youth camp on certain days. Coming together in mid to late July, hopefully, will increase players; retention and make the start of fall practice as smooth as possible.
However, there was more concern than ever that won't be the case in 2020. Small group sessions for backs and receivers to practice handoffs, footwork and develop chemistry weren't allowed in June.
Predictably then, offensive execution, at times, wasn't the sharpest the last two weeks. But, if there was worry that the playbook install would be a similar struggle, that wasn't the case.
Experience up front was a major reason why it proceeded as normal.
"With a senior line coming back, I think we were able to put more in than we were last year because we have the experience," senior center Kade Wiese said. "We were definitely ahead of schedule this year."
Wiese is one of five seniors up front. He and Alex Novicki will become three-year starters this fall. Simon Schumacher was a starter last season as well. Sebastien Fritz will start Game 1 for the first time in his career, but he was a starter in just about half the games last season when Schumacher was out with injury. Trent Hamling wasn't a starter last season, but coaches have been impressed with his transition into that role early on.
That kind of veteran leadership on the offensive line allows Scotus to maintain much of what it did on offense a year ago. Because of that, though, the names and faces in the backfield and on the edge will largely be new, there remains an expectation of a potent attack.
“The good news is, when we built (the offense) we knew it could be very versatile," Linder said. "It’s based and rooted in the Wing-T that anybody can run if you hammer home the details. We’re always going to have our roots in the Wing-T, so we’ll always be able to get that system to work with whatever personnel that we have."
One of those potentially new faces is Josh Faust. Faust played as quarterback Tyler Palmer's backup in parts of three games near the end of the 2019 campaign.
That experience is helpful, but so too is the knowledge up front. Coaches believe the backs and receivers will have the opportunity to find a comfort zone right away thanks to a line already adept at opening holes and providing protection.
"It’s nice, lots of protection and time to pass," Faust said. "It makes it pretty easy; helps my job out a lot."
There's a quiet confidence about the Shamrocks as they broke camp and looked forward to the first practice on Aug. 10. Understandably, Scotus has yet to, and may not, receive preseason attention as a playoff team and championship contender. Losing a Division I recruit, All-State player and Shrine Bowl honoree will do that to a team.
Regardless, Faust said Scotus is a playoff team. He believe the Shamrocks will distinguish themselves soon enough and eventually join the conversation.
Wiese agrees. Though it took a week for the reality of his senior season to set in, he's full speed ahead on assuming a leadership role and pushing Scotus long into November.
"It took the second week to really feel it. The first week, it felt like we were missing the seniors, but after the second week it was, ‘OK, it’s our time,'" Wiese said. "I think the overall confidence on the team is pretty high. For me, personally, I think we should go pretty deep in the playoffs this year."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!