Scotus football closes summer camp with emphasis on offensive line

That kind of veteran leadership on the offensive line allows Scotus to maintain much of what it did on offense a year ago. Because of that, though, the names and faces in the backfield and on the edge will largely be new, there remains an expectation of a potent attack.

“The good news is, when we built (the offense) we knew it could be very versatile," Linder said. "It’s based and rooted in the Wing-T that anybody can run if you hammer home the details. We’re always going to have our roots in the Wing-T, so we’ll always be able to get that system to work with whatever personnel that we have."

One of those potentially new faces is Josh Faust. Faust played as quarterback Tyler Palmer's backup in parts of three games near the end of the 2019 campaign.

That experience is helpful, but so too is the knowledge up front. Coaches believe the backs and receivers will have the opportunity to find a comfort zone right away thanks to a line already adept at opening holes and providing protection.

"It’s nice, lots of protection and time to pass," Faust said. "It makes it pretty easy; helps my job out a lot."