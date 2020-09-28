 Skip to main content
Scotus girls crowned Centennial champs in Lincoln
Scotus girls crowned Centennial champs in Lincoln

Scotus Girls Golf

Scotus girls golf, left to right, coach Tanya Niedbalski, Alaina Dierman, Abee Hutchinson, Jaelyn Podolak, Ella Nahorny and Cecilia Arndt pose for a photo after winning the conference tournament on Saturday in Lincoln.

 Nate Tenopir

Scotus Central Catholic girls golf placed three players in medalist position and saw its top player win a playoff for the individual title on Saturday at the Centennial Conference Championship on Hidden Valley Golf Club in Lincoln.

Those three medals and the individual title led the Shamrocks to the team championship by one shot over hosts Lincoln Christian.

Freshman Cecilia Arndt continued her strong play in the No. 1 position and shot a 77 - tying Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian. Arndt took the gold medal with a par on the first playoff hole.

Alaina Dierman shot 91 and took sixth while Ella Nahorny carded a 99 and was 11th. Abee Hutchinson's 105 and Jaelyn Podolak's 109 rounded out the Scotus contingent.

The Shamrocks 372 edged out the Crusaders 373 by one shot.

Coach Tanya Niedbalski gave her group a very specific goal before teeing off.

"After our poor showing on Thursday at Wayne (eighth with a 416 total), I challenged the girls to shoot under 400 on an unfamiliar course," she said. "I was impressed with their composure and fortitude on a very windy day."

Lincoln Christian had three players inside the top 11 while Lincoln Lutheran, third and 14 shots back of Scotus, had players come in at fourth and fifth. SCC was third last season, fifth in 2018 and the runner-up in 2017.

"We have to keep this kind of play four our invite on Wednesday and then districts Oct. 6 at Oakland," Niedbalski said.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

