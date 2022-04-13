Scotus girls crush Kearney Catholic

Freshman Emma Brezenski nearly had a double hat trick, three Shamrocks found the back of the net and the Scotus Central Catholic girls ended a stretch of four matches in four days with a resounding 8-0 win Tuesday over Kearney Catholic.

Brezenski scored five times and increased her team lead to 17 on the season while older sister Libbie added two and freshman Larkyn Mahoney found the back of the net for the second time in as many days.

Coming off a match the night before, and two on Saturday, Scotus fought through tired legs and removed any uncertainty early.

"That's exactly what I was thinking," coach Kristie Brezenski said. "Are we going to keep getting better, or are we going to fall behind, get tired and fall to pieces? ... They stepped up right away. Some of the girls were a little more casual than others and had to get going. But they stepped up and had fun today."

Brezenski capitalized off a corner from junior teammate Maysa Kuhl and scored three of her five on rockets that snuck in just under the cross bar. She now has goals in three straight matches and in eight of the 10 matches this season. It was the fifth time she's scored more than one goal.

Older sister Libbie made it goals in three of the last four and put two past the keeper for the second time this season. She has eight on the year. Mahoney, after going the first eight games without a goal, has scored in each of the past two.

"(Mahoney) has speed on the corner, and she's learning what to do and what to look for and how to be on the back side of things," coach Brezenski said. "Finishing just give her more confidence."

Scotus earned wins of 1-0 against Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Van Meter 3-1, both out of Iowa, on Saturday in Council Bluffs then went back on the road Monday and won 4-0 at Grand Island Northwest. Tuesday would have completed a stretch of five matches in six days until last week's Lutheran High Northeast match was postponed and moved to this Thursday.

That gives Scotus an extra day off but still makes it five matches in eight days. It also accounts for the third of the schedule in barely more than a week's time. With that in mind, the Shamrocks were looking to pick up wins and wildcard points while improving their hopes of playing at home in the postseason.

Watching how a young roster navigated a demanding stretch was also something coach Brezenski was mindful to observe. Her two oldest daughters continue to be the top threats, but the emergence of Izzie Kadavy over the past few weeks, and Mahoney in the past two matches were encouraging.

Scotus has won eight in a row and has an opportunity to make it 10 straight. Lutheran High is 1-4. SCC then hosts 2-7 Schuyler on April 21.

"With these games, we're trying to make sure we find our connections and that we have a plan before we get the ball," coach Brezenski said. "There's still times when our first touch needs to improve, and there's times we need to finish balls that aren't getting finished. We're playing up to our competition, and sometimes we've played down to the competition. It's been back and forth here in the middle of the season, but now it's time to go."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.