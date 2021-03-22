Scotus girls down Lakeview, fall to Gretna

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer won its opener Friday then shared a humbling loss together Saturday in one of the most lopsided results in program history.

Scotus took down Lakeview 2-0 before a 10-0 loss to Class A No. 5 Gretna the next morning in a match that coach Kristie Brezenski said confirmed several expectations she had about her squad in terms of strengths and potential weaknesses.

Since the Shamrocks last took to the pitch in a district final loss two years ago, Scotus has graduated much of its experience in terms of varsity play and scoring ability. Though much remains a work in progress, Brezenski said the fight of the group will allow the team to improve between now and early May.

"We've got to figure out our camaraderie and chemistry and come together and all that. It will take a while," Brezenski said. "These girls love to work. They look forward to the challenge. They don't back down. They knew Gretna was going to be tough. After the first couple minutes they were already down 2-0. They never quit."