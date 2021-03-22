Scotus girls down Lakeview, fall to Gretna

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer won its opener Friday then shared a humbling loss together Saturday in one of the most lopsided results in program history.
Scotus took down Lakeview 2-0 before a 10-0 loss to Class A No. 5 Gretna the next morning in a match that coach Kristie Brezenski said confirmed several expectations she had about her squad in terms of strengths and potential weaknesses.
Since the Shamrocks last took to the pitch in a district final loss two years ago, Scotus has graduated much of its experience in terms of varsity play and scoring ability. Though much remains a work in progress, Brezenski said the fight of the group will allow the team to improve between now and early May.
"We've got to figure out our camaraderie and chemistry and come together and all that. It will take a while," Brezenski said. "These girls love to work. They look forward to the challenge. They don't back down. They knew Gretna was going to be tough. After the first couple minutes they were already down 2-0. They never quit."
Scotus started with a 2-0 win over crosstown rival Lakeview on a pair of goals from Libbie Brezenski. Brezenski notched a goal in both halves. The 2-0 final score is tied for the lowest margin of victory for Scotus over Lakeview in the past eight years. The Shamrocks won 4-2 in 2017 and 3-1 in 2016.
The loss to Gretna included seven goals against in the first half then three more in the second for the mercy rule shutout. The Shamrocks have played the Dragons eight times in the last nine seasons and have gone 0-8.
Brezenski is one of several newcomers to the team that would have had a chance to become more familiar with her teammates last spring. Instead, she opens her varsity career as perhaps the top scoring threat on the roster. Scotus only has a handful of goals left in the lineup among players such as Tanley Miller, Kamryn Chohon and Camille Pelan.
Scotus and Lakeview, weather permitting, are set for a rematch Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Wilderness Park.
"We're pretty rusty yet. We can't get our first touches down," coach Brezenski said. "We did a lot good things. We were in our places, but our first touches are just horrible right now."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.