Scotus girls earn 19 medals in Wayne, Maguire leads boys with 1600 silver

Scotus Central Catholic girls track and field earned a medal in all but four events and picked up multiple medals six times on Tuesday in Wayne.

The Shamrocks had three bronze medals in three relays but were unable to crack the top three in any individual events and finished fifth out of six despite an impressive overall total medal haul.

Top performances came from fourth-place showings by Kensey Micek, Josie Sliva and Chloe Walker. Jude Maguire continued to excel in distance events and was the top Scotus boy with a runner-up finish in the 1600. The Scotus boys won five individual medals, nine total medals and were sixth.

Pierce won the girls team trophy with 170 points - 64 ahead of Lakeview in runner-up. The Pierce boys also finished atop the team race on a total of 126.50, edging Lakeview by 4 and 1/2 points. The Shamrock boys scored 40.

"The meet in general, the weather was rough. It was nice for about the first hour but got cold and extremely windy for the rest of the day. I don't think it got nice again until we ran the mile. For the kids to compete in those conditions, I wasn't expecting any phenomenal performances. But they handled it the best they could," girls coach Alex Meyer said. "We still saw some good things in both field events and on the track."

Seniors Grace Mustard and Chloe Walker, plus junior Hailey Steffensmeier, have carried the team thus far, scoring regular points in the hurdles and throws. But also coming along have been Micek and Neve Pavlik plus freshman Annie Weber.

That was needed Tuesday when Mustard stumbled in the 100 hurdles and was disqualified. Walker was fourth in the discus, sixth in the shot put. Steffensmeier took sixth in discus.

Weber earned a pair of fifth place medals when she ran to 13.81 seconds in the 100 - just .11 off her best this year - and jumped to 30 feet, 5 and 1/4 inches in the triple jump - her best by more than 5 inches. She also ran the third leg of the 400 relay and helped the team to a third-place finish.

Micek's fourth-place medal in the 800 was an improvement of almost a second from this season's personal best and a time of 2 minutes, 46.63 seconds. Pavlik picked up sixth place in the event when she ran to 3:02.22. She also picked up two more medals as the third leg of the fifth-place mile relay and second leg of the two-mile.

"All three have made great improvements over the last month and, I believe, have the drive to keep improving on their times on the track," Meyer said. "All three are great girls, and I'm excited to see their growth. They have already been helpful on the track, and I know that will only get better."

Other medalists included fifth for Audrey Sprunk in the long jump, Serena Swiatek in the 3200 and Isabel Zaruba in the 200 hurdles. Sprunk in the 200, Sierra Kravig in the pole vault, Ashley Hoffman in the long jump and Kyra Bowen in the triple jump all picked up sixth place medals.

For the boys, Maguire came into the day having finished no worse than third in the mile. He kept that streak alive with a third silver medal in the 1,600 by cutting three seconds of his PR. Maguire came to the line at 5:00.95 and was just about five seconds behind the winner - Harrison Dodds from Boone Central.

Earlier this year, Jude's older sister, Kate, made the school record board in volleyball as the single-game and career leader in digs. Kate and Jude's father, Fred, is the current record holder in the mile. As Kate approached making her own history, she said her dad joked that her name should be listed as "Fred's daughter."

With another Maguire child in position to make history, and this time supplant dad, anticipation is high. It's an accomplishment, coach Joe Schoenfelder said, somewhat sarcastically, that neither he nor Jude can wait to arrive.

"Jude has worked hard all year and has set goals for himself to reach. His main goal that he is working for is to break his dad's school record," Schoenfelder said. "It will be a great day when Jude can take Fred's name of the record board."

Other Shamrock boys who picked up hardware included third for Luke Wemhoff and Tim Sliva in the high jump, tying at a mark of 5 feet, 4 inches, fifth for Logan Erickson in the 3200 with a time 20 seconds better and Ian Karges sixth in the 800 dropping more than three seconds.

Sliva and Wehoff also ran on the fifth-place 400 relay. Maguire was the third leg of the 1600 relay and led off the 3200 relay. Karges was the third leg of the 3200 group. The freshmen sprint medley group that included Karges, Cohen Pelan, Ben Sueper and Evan Steffensmeier edged out Boone Central by .03 and won gold.

"We set eight new PRs on the track, which is always great to see because that means we are getting a little better each day," Schoenfelder said.

