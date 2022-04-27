Scotus girls earn surprisingly easy win over Hastings

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer was preparing for a fight against Hasting on Tuesday at Wilderness Park. Although the Tigers had lost four in a row, they nearly took Columbus High the distance in a 1-0 Discoverer win the week before - and CHS owns a win over Scotus.

But once Scotus created a goal with 14 minutes left in the first half, there was no stopping the onslaught. The Shamrocks added two more before halftime then had two in the first six minutes of the second half and gave Hastings its most lopsided loss since a 9-0 defeat to No. 1 Norris on April 9.

Emma Brezenksi had a hat trick - her second in a row and fourth this season, older sister Libbie Brezenski scored twice and added two assists, freshman Izzie Kadavy put two past the keeper for her 10th and 11th of the year to go with an assist and freshman Larkyn Mahoney made it three goals in the past five matches with her third of the season.

Scotus improved to 12-2 and has won 11 in a row.

Coach Kristie Brezenski credited her teams passing and recognition of Hastings' three-player back line for its fourth win of the season in which the Shamrocks have scored eight or more goals.

"Emma was open in the midfield, our forwards were open, we found the passes and we looked really fast today," coach Brezenski said. "We've been working on making diagonal passes and hitting them on the ground. We hit them and they finished."

Emma will go into the final regular season game with 25 on the season and within reach of equaling and passing Libbie's mark from last year when older sis had 30.

Libbie, for her part, hasn't been a slouch with 14 goals and eight assists.

More importantly has been the consistency shown lately by Kadavy and Mahoney. Scotus knew the Brezenski sisters would be its most potent weapons before the season, but so, too, did opponents. The addition of secondary options has allowed the sisters to be even more potent and added to the Shamrocks bag of tools.

Kadavy has goals in half the matches while Mahoney went without a goal for the first nine matches before finding a scoring touch recently.

"Izzie is doing a great job. She's learning when to make the runs and when to back off," coach Brezenski said. "She's making some great passes, and she assisted Libbie, and Larkyn has been in the right place at the right time. She's starting to finish lately."

Scotus scored first half goals in the 26th, 32nd and 39th minutes. The Shamrocks added on in the 44th, 46th, 55th, 68th and 72nd minutes following halftime.

"Everybody knows their role here, everybody knows their position and their fine-tuning everything," coach Brezenski said. "We still need to work on 50-50 balls and connect better out of the back, but we're making strides at the right time."

Scotus was against the wind in the first half and allowed five shots. With the wind in the final 40 minutes, the Shamrocks allowed four more. Keeper Faith Weber made all nine easy stops - none came from within the penalty area.

Scotus finishes the regular season on Thursday at 9-6 Elkhorn North looking for a win and to perhaps rise to third in the Class B points standings.

"It's big, mainly for confidence. I don't think the girls realize yet how good we can be and how far we can go this year," coach Brezenski said. "After a couple of big wins, they're excited to play a challenging opponent. I'm excited to see what we can do."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.