Scotus girls extend streak to seven

Freshman Larkyn Mahoney scored the first goal of her career, leading scorer Emma Brezenski added two more and the Scotus girls used two goals in each half for a 4-0 road win Monday at Grand Island Northwest.

Mahoney became the sixth different Shamrock to score this season while Brezenski made it 12 goals in 10 games. Both were encouraging signs for a Scotus girls team that was coming off just one day of rest following two wins Saturday in Council Bluffs.

It was the sixth shutout win of the season and the seventh in a row. The Shamrocks improved to 8-2 with the victory and moved up to No. 4 in the latest Journal Star ratings released earlier in the day.

It was just the third third this season Scotus has scored four or more goals. SCC also had 26 shots on goal, a figure that frustrated coach Kristie Brezenski considering the final four-goal tally. But creating that many opportunities was also encouraging.

"We had some off the post, some that went over the top, but we did get a lot of chances," coach Brezenski said. "We created a lot in the midfield from inside the 18 and had a lot of girls ripping shots. We're getting the opportunities."

Libbie Brezenski opened the scoring and notched her sixth of the season on an assist from Ella Hash in the fourth minute. Mahoney doubled the lead in the 15th minute mark on a loose ball in the box. Emma Brezenski had both in the second half. Lacie Hartman and Maysa Kuhl had assists.

"It's good to have other people scoring," coach Brezenski said. "We need that to get the pressure of (Libbie and Emma)."

