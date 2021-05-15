Scotus girls fall in shootout after missing chances in regulation

Her second booking disqualified her for the match and left her out of the lineup for the shootout. With their best scorer relegated to spectator, the Shamrocks didn't seem to have the same emotional energy. Scotus had its first and third shootout attempts saved and missed the second. The Warriors made their first three and moved on to Monday's semifinals.

"We had two chances, two point-blank chances. It was right there," coach Brezenski said. "We had our opportunities, we just didn't finish, and that's all it comes down to."

The game was almost a carbon copy of the first time the two teams met on April 6 in Lincoln - a similar scoreless shootout win for the Warriors. But unlike in that one when neither side had a prime scoring chance, Scotus created one less than a minute after kickoff.

A pass up the wing to Brezenski sent her in alone with a few steps on the defense. She fired a shot for the back post but didn't bend it quite enough and saw it stopped abruptly by the hands of keeper Addi Ernstmeyer. Grace Sinclair whistled a liner wide left in the 17th minute, Maysa Kuhl put a soft ball on frame in the 22nd minute and Brezenski had a look in the 40th minute but had it blocked by the defense.

Both teams had four shots and two on goal before halftime, but other than Brezenski's early chance, nothing else was close.

