Scotus girls fall

OMAHA - Scotus Central Catholic sophomore Libbie Brezenski had the game on her foot, twice. When the game was officially on the line, she had to stand and watch.
Brezenski put a shot on goal all alone in the box in the first minute of Friday's Class B girls state tournament game and had another one in the last minute of the first overtime but sent both right at the keeper. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central survived those two chances, and a handful of others, then beat Scotus in a shootout 3-0. Neither side scored in regulation or extra time.
Brezenski was forced to watch the final three kicks because of a yellow card in the 73rd minute then another much more questionable, controversial one in the 98th minute that took her out of the game.
She earned her first on a physical play in the attacking third. A free kick by Lutheran in the closing minutes of the second overtime hit Brezenski in the back as she turned away. After she had stopped the kick, she collected the ball and turned up field for a potential breakaway.
Instead, the referee blew the whistle when she was a few strides downfield and assessed Brezenski her second yellow card for blocking the free kick. She wasn't right on top of the ball, probably wasn't the necessary 10 yards away either, but, as coach Kristie Brezenski, and Libbie's mother pointed out afterward, also hadn't been moved back by the referee nor had been requested to by the Lincoln Lutheran player.
Her second booking disqualified her for the match and left her out of the lineup for the shootout. With their best scorer relegated to spectator, the Shamrocks didn't seem to have the same emotional energy. Scotus had its first and third shootout attempts saved and missed the second. The Warriors made their first three and moved on to Monday's semifinals.
"We had two chances, two point-blank chances. It was right there," coach Brezenski said. "We had our opportunities, we just didn't finish, and that's all it comes down to."
The game was almost a carbon copy of the first time the two teams met on April 6 in Lincoln - a similar scoreless shootout win for the Warriors. But unlike in that one when neither side had a prime scoring chance, Scotus created one less than a minute after kickoff.
A pass up the wing to Brezenski sent her in alone with a few steps on the defense. She fired a shot for the back post but didn't bend it quite enough and saw it stopped abruptly by the hands of keeper Addi Ernstmeyer. Grace Sinclair whistled a liner wide left in the 17th minute, Maysa Kuhl put a soft ball on frame in the 22nd minute and Brezenski had a look in the 40th minute but had it blocked by the defense.
Both teams had four shots and two on goal before halftime, but other than Brezenski's early chance, nothing else was close.
Scotus had all four shots in the second 40 minutes and put two on net. The best one came from Kamryn Chohon in the 51st minute. Her direct kick from 25 yards out skimmed off the left post.
From about that point on, Scotus maintained nearly all of the attack. Lutheran was wearing down, but since the Warriors were content to leave eight back and play defense, the Shamrocks were maintaining but not sustaining the attack.
"They were tired. We didn't have the best connections, but we definitely wore them out," coach Brezenski said. "They were taking the pressure off our defense and they were just hanging back. We've got to finish. That's what wins games. Our defense played great. We couldn't have asked anymore of our defense."
Brezenski, the player, had her best opportunity in the 89th minute when she had more than a few steps on the defense. It was a better look than her first. But again, she fired a rocket that came to a thudding stop at the feet of Ernstmeyer.
Lutheran's best attempt came in the second overtime in the 92nd minute when a scramble allowed for a shot 8 yards out that was just wide of the far post.
With under two minutes to go, the Warriors were awarded a free kick after a foul 10 yards short of the mid line. Brezenksi looked to be a little less than 10 yards away when the kick came right for her. She turned, deflected it with her back and took off when it redirected past the defense. The assistant referee on the near sideline waved the flag and the referee stopped play just when it looked she was about to get 30 yards of breakaway.
"The referee said that we're just supposed to know that we're supposed to get back. But he didn't say to get back. They didn't ask for 10," coach Brezenski said. "Usually in that situation they'll say, 'back up.'
Lutheran led the shootout 1-0 on an elevated shot to the right corner. Kamryn Chohon took the first Scotus shootout attempt and sent it to Ernstmeyer's right. She knocked it down and swung the momentum fully in the Warriors favor.
When Lutheran scored again and Tanley Miller sent the second Shamrock shot over the right corner of the goal, the Shamrocks were in dire straits. A lob to the right side of the net for a Lutheran goal then a save on Maysa Kuhl's mini hook shot ended it.
"It's such a great group of kids, a great group of hard-working kids that got us here," coach Brezenski said of her departing seniors. "It's tough. I love them."
Though Scotus had been to state 10 years in a row prior to the 2019 district loss and the 2020 cancellation of the season, the 'Rocks opened 2021 full of unknowns. They quickly answered many of those questions and won their last seven in a row to get to Omaha.
Two months ago, that was unexpected. Friday night it was unaccepted.
"We had got a goal that we really wanted; then when we got here, it wasn't enough," coach Brezenski said. "We saw our opportunity and...it just didn't happen for us today."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.