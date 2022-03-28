Scotus girls fight off Mustangs' Challenge

Freshman Emma Brezenski scored her fourth and fifth goals of the season, junior Maysa Kuhl notched her first and the Scotus Central Catholic girls had just enough to get past 1-4 Omaha Concordia when the Shamrocks earned a 3-2 win on Monday night in Omaha.

Brezenski and Scotus led 2-0 at halftime but needed the third goal in the final 40 minutes when Concordia added two of its own. Kuhl's goal is the first of her career and the first for someone on the roster not named Brezenski.

Scotus evened its record at 2-2 and goes back on the road Thursday at Blair before returning home Friday to face Lakeview up at Central Community College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.