Scotus girls fight off Mustangs' Challenge

Emma Brezenski

Scotus freshman Emma Brezenski winds up for a pass up field as Columbus High's Ellie Thompson pursues March 19 at Wilderness Park. Brezenski scored twice on Monday and led Scotus to a 3-2 win at Omaha Concordia.

 NATE TENOPIR TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO
Maysa Kuhl

Scotus junior Maysa Kuhl and Columbus High's Addie Kudron battle for control of a loose ball at Wilderness Park on March 19. Kuhl scored her first career goal in a 3-2 road win Monday at Omaha Concordia.

Freshman Emma Brezenski scored her fourth and fifth goals of the season, junior Maysa Kuhl notched her first and the Scotus Central Catholic girls had just enough to get past 1-4 Omaha Concordia when the Shamrocks earned a 3-2 win on Monday night in Omaha.

Brezenski and Scotus led 2-0 at halftime but needed the third goal in the final 40 minutes when Concordia added two of its own. Kuhl's goal is the first of her career and the first for someone on the roster not named Brezenski.

Scotus evened its record at 2-2 and goes back on the road Thursday at Blair before returning home Friday to face Lakeview up at Central Community College.

