Scotus girls fight past sluggish start

Scotus Central Catholic senior defender Kate Maguire wasn't wrong when she pointed out that everyone could hear her coach hollering from the sideline. Kristie Brezenski's voice was apparent from all along the edge of the field Tuesday at Wilderness Park.

Her chirping didn't have so much to do with Maguire as Brezenski's overall frustration with a slow start in the subdistrict final match against Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic. Perhaps it was playing on back-to-back days or a long stretch of below average competition. Maguire said maybe the team was still frozen from the previous day.

Regardless, although Scotus lacked some energy early, the 'Rocks eventually found their form and scored three times in 10 minutes during a 7-0 win.

The victory advances Scotus to Saturday's district final where it'll host at Wilderness Park against an opponent to be determined following results Wednesday from other subdistricts across the state.

The Shamrocks are seeking a second straight trip to Omaha and the 24th state tournament in program history.

"It started really bad. You probably heard coach yelling at us. It was - it probably looked good to some people, but it wasn't our best," Maguire admitted. "This is not a better team, and these are games we should really be on our 'A' game, and we didn't start off well. We didn't have a good mindset. It showed us Saturday how we have to come in."

Scouts played in cold and driving rain for just about 60 minutes of a win Monday over South Sioux City. That win plus Tuesday's match made it five matches out of the last seven in which Scotus faced a team with a losing record.

And in the matches against 8-7 Hastings and 9-7 Elkhorn North, the Shamrocks handed the Tigers their second-worst loss of the season and never finished against the Wolves when stormy weather rolled in.

It has been at least since April 11 against No. 10 Grand Island Northwest when Scotus was last seriously challenged.

Mentally and physically, Tuesday was yet another match in a run of almost three weeks that didn't require Scotus to be at its best. And at least initially, the Shamrocks gave in to the temptation to let up.

The attitude flipped, like it has other times this season, thanks to Emma Brezenski making a play. The freshman worked her way past two defenders up the left wing and found space inside the penalty area for a line drive over the head of the Lutheran High keeper. That 1-0 lead in the 15th minute became 2-0 on a Libbie Brezenski volley goal on a cross from Liz Adamy in the 17th minute, 3-0 on another goal from Emma after a cross by Libbie in the 24th minute and Emma powering another shot to the back of the net in the 40th minute.

Emma added two more after halftime, and freshman Ava Rickert scored the first of her career in the 70th minute when the reserves came on to finish it off.

"At the end, especially in the second half, we were finally connecting passes," Maguire said. "We were looking for slot balls and we finished a lot of those. We got the JV in and some of them scored, so it was good."

Brezenski's four goals upped her total to 34 for the season. One assist made it 13 assists on the year. In points, he now has 81. Older sister Libbie now has 19 and eight assists for 46 points. She's one goal away from 50 for her career.

The win and seven goals made Scotus 14-2 and passed last year's goal total in 18 matches. The Shamrocks have won 13 in a row.

To make it 14, coach Brezenski expects an 80-minute effort next time out.

"Even warm up was nonchalant. Mentally, I kind of knew what would happen," Brezenski said. "We've got to step up and show the fire right away like we did yesterday."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.