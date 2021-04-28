Scotus girls fight through frustration at Hastings

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer had one of those matches Tuesday night in Hastings when it seemed there was a force field around the goal. But in a situation when the Shamrocks might have allowed that sort of frustration to take over earlier in the season, SCC showed some maturity and stuck with it.
That perseverance earned the Shamrocks three straight goals and a 3-1 win.
"We did a lot of great things. We had a lot of connections and a lot of opportunities, but it's one of those games where you have 14 shots and they have two and they put two in and we put three in," coach Kristie Brezenski said. "We did a lot of great things. We're starting to connect. We just need to finish."
Hastings went up 1-0 in the 32nd minute and sent Scotus into halftime with its first deficit in almost 200 minutes of play following back-to-back shutout wins. It was also just the third time all month Scotus had trailed in 10 matches.
Eventually, sophomore Libbie Brezenski took a pass from senior Camille Pelan and notched her 21st of the year for the 1-1 tie. Junior Grace Sinclair dribbled through the midfield six minutes later and put a rocket past the keeper for a 2-1 lead in the 54th minute. Brezenski then upped her total to 22 when senior Tanley Miller put a shot off the post, found the rebound and deposited it for a 3-1 lead.
Hastings cut the lead to 3-2 with 20 minutes remaining but the Scotus defense locked down the rest of the way.
"We had so many opportunities. It was just so frustrating," coach Brezenski said. "It was nothing we were really doing wrong, we just couldn't put it in the back of the net."
Scotus improved to 9-4 and closes the regular season at Elkhorn North on Thursday. The Shamrocks then await the winner of Lutheran High Northeast and Schuyler on Monday in the semifinals of the subdistrict tournament. Lakeview and South Sioux City make up the other side of the bracket.
"It was a good response. All the girls stepped up," Brezenski said. "They never got on each other or showed any panic. It was good to see them come back and get the win."
