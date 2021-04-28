Scotus girls fight through frustration at Hastings

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer had one of those matches Tuesday night in Hastings when it seemed there was a force field around the goal. But in a situation when the Shamrocks might have allowed that sort of frustration to take over earlier in the season, SCC showed some maturity and stuck with it.

That perseverance earned the Shamrocks three straight goals and a 3-1 win.

"We did a lot of great things. We had a lot of connections and a lot of opportunities, but it's one of those games where you have 14 shots and they have two and they put two in and we put three in," coach Kristie Brezenski said. "We did a lot of great things. We're starting to connect. We just need to finish."

Hastings went up 1-0 in the 32nd minute and sent Scotus into halftime with its first deficit in almost 200 minutes of play following back-to-back shutout wins. It was also just the third time all month Scotus had trailed in 10 matches.